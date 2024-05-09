Bradford White to highlight high-performing and efficient solutions at Eastern Energy Expo May 19-22

The trusted manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks will showcase its innovative products at the premier industry event for energy and comfort professionals

AMBLER, Pa., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters , an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will showcase multiple innovative, high-performing and energy-efficient solutions at Eastern Energy Expo.

The premier trade show for the energy and comfort industries will be held in Uncasville, Connecticut, May 19-22.

"As our industry continues to evolve, this event serves as an excellent opportunity for Bradford White to share our solutions and innovations with a wide range of energy and heating professionals," said Neal Heyman, director of marketing for Bradford White. "Our team of product experts is looking forward to connecting with attendees at the Eastern Energy Expo and continuing to provide support and high-quality solutions for our customers."

Representatives from Bradford White will be available at Booth 815 during the event to meet with attendees and demonstrate the following products:

Brute FT ® Floor Standing Boiler: Brute FT ® Floor Standing Boilers feature a stainless steel fire-tube heat exchanger and multiple venting options, low-pressure drop design with a sealed combustion chamber, and pre-mix ceramic fiber burner. Modulating gas valves allow up to 10:1 turndown and ensure top performance and efficiency.

The AHRI-certified PowerStor Series® SS Indirect features a stainless steel tank and heat exchanger, a factory-installed Hydrojet® Total Performance System, an immersed adjustable aquastat, and supply and return connections.

Eastern Energy Expo brings together wholesale and retail liquid fuel marketers, motor fuel distributors, diesel and biodiesel distributors, propane marketers and HVAC service professionals for a full schedule of informative business presentations, technical education programs, a two-day trade show and memorable networking opportunities. Visit https://www.easternenergyexpo.com.

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

BRADFORD WHITE CONTACT:

Rebecca Owens

Senior Communications Manager

Bradford White Corporation

(215) 641-9400

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

