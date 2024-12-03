Bradford White helps fund expansion of ECA heat pump internship program through Industry Forward® grant

Trusted manufacturer's $50,000 donation will help scale training opportunities and grow next generation of plumbing and HVACR technicians

AMBLER, Pa., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, is partnering with Pennsylvania's Energy Coordinating Agency (ECA) for the third consecutive year to expand training on heat pump technology to meet future marketplace demands.

Energy Coordinating Agency's Internship Program for HVACR heat pump trainees has installed nine AeroTherm Energy Star certified heat pump water heaters so far in 2024. (Photo courtesy of The Energy Coordinating Agency, Philadelphia)

Already a supporter of ECA's heat pump water heater installation and maintenance training program, the $50,000 grant from Bradford White's Industry Forward® charitable giving program will allow ECA to further scale its high-impact Internship Program for HVACR heat pump trainees. The program, which launched in 2024, has 15 interns going through the program this year, installing nine AeroTherm® Energy Star® certified heat pump water heaters to date, with ten more installations planned by year's end.

ECA hopes to accommodate 45 students in its internship program in 2025.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with ECA because our goals are so closely aligned, and each student that goes through the program is helping to build the next generation of plumbing and HVACR technicians," said Rebecca Owens, senior communications manager for Bradford White. "We created Industry Forward® to build awareness for the skilled trades and support workforce development and training programs that are educating younger generations about the career opportunities that lie within the skilled trades, manufacturing and distribution. Organizations like ECA are the perfect vessel to help us further that goal."

Bradford White Corporation began its partnership with ECA in 2022 when it provided a $30,000 grant and a donation of ten 65-gallon AeroTherm® heat pump water heaters to the organization. Two units were installed in ECA's heat pump training lab while the remaining eight went to qualifying families through the Philadelphia Water Heater Emergency Fund.

"ECA is proud to continue our partnership with Bradford White Corporation," said Steve Luxton, CEO and executive director for ECA. "Training programs like the one offered at ECA are so important when it comes to developing future tradespeople and creating better, energy-efficient solutions for our communities. Our students are learning a valuable skill for meaningful employment, but they're also gaining confidence and learning the importance of giving back. We're setting them up for success, and I am excited to see the program evolve and grow because of corporate partners like Bradford White."

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

For more information about ECA, visit https://ecasavesenergy.org/.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; and Rochester, New Hampshire. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, North Carolina and Bradford White's Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Industry Forward®

Industry Forward® is Bradford White's signature charitable giving program. Through this initiative, the company provides grants to eligible organizations to advance public awareness of the importance and value of the Plumbing and HVAC industry including skilled trades, manufacturing, and distribution. By aligning resources and investing in key programs, Bradford White is making a positive impact in communities to help build a stronger and sustainable future for all.

About ECA

Energy Coordinating Agency (ECA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to help people conserve energy and to promote a sustainable and socially equitable energy future for all. Founded in 1984, ECA coordinates low-income energy services, and administers high quality energy conservation, education, heating, and home repair services to reduce households' energy costs and stabilize families in their communities. Learn more at www.ecasavesenergy.org

