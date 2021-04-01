Bradford White launches digital campaign to raise heat pump water heater awareness in the Pacific Northwest

"Bradford White and Hot Water Solutions are creating an opportunity to transform the heat pump water heater market," said Ryan Kiscaden, senior strategic marketing manager for Bradford White. "While Hot Water Solutions is empowering consumers to identify a HPWH solution that fits their needs, we're helping contractors continue to satisfy homeowners' demand for efficiency, reliability and performance with HPWH products."

The campaign equips plumbing and HVAC professionals to make informed decisions about the HPWH category, including Bradford White's extensive portfolio of HPWH products, such as the Bradford White ENERGY STAR®-certified AeroTherm® Series, which is available in 50, 65 and 80 gallon capacities.

"This collaboration offers a unique way for contractors to connect with their customers," Kiscaden said. "HPWH is an increasingly important category in our industry. By providing plumbing and HVAC professionals with comprehensive information in an accessible format, they can work with homeowners to identify the right solution for almost any situation."

Bradford White's HPWH education campaign includes print and digital advertising, editorial, social media and a dedicated website at https://www.bradfordwhite.com/water-heaters-neea-homeowners/.

To learn more about Bradford White's Aerotherm heat pump water heater, please visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com/aerotherm or call (215) 641-9400.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, PA and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, MI; Niles, MI; and Rochester, NH; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, ON Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation

Related Links

http://www.bradfordwhite.com

