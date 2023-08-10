Bradford White launches powerful new For the Pro® mobile app

Industry-leading manufacturer's new digital tool for iOS and Android equips contractors with a range of information and features to support professional service and installation of Bradford White products

AMBLER, Pa., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters , an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces the launch of its new For the Pro® mobile app. The new app, available for iOS and Android devices through the Apple and Google app stores, is loaded with a variety of information and features to support the professional service and installation of Bradford White products.

Bradford White’s new For the Pro® mobile app equips contractors with a range of information and features to support professional service and installation of Bradford White products.

"Our industry is becoming more and more reliant on digital and web-based tools every day," said Neal Heyman, director of marketing for Bradford White Corporation. "Mobile apps are an important addition to a contractor's 'toolbox' in terms of helping them stay up to date with product changes, installation requirements, and basic repair and troubleshooting information for the products they service and install."

Users of the For the Pro® app can:

Scan the barcode of any Bradford White product to quickly check warranty status and access all related technical documents, including I/O manuals and troubleshooting guides.

product to quickly check warranty status and access all related technical documents, including I/O manuals and troubleshooting guides. Search Bradford White model numbers to instantly retrieve product information including spec sheets, parts lists and product descriptions.

model numbers to instantly retrieve product information including spec sheets, parts lists and product descriptions. Get fast, direct access to Bradford White's RightSpec ® suite of sizing and cross reference tools, the For the Pro ® Training Academy e-learning program, and Bradford White's YouTube Channel for time-saving step-by-step videos.

RightSpec suite of sizing and cross reference tools, the For the Pro Training Academy e-learning program, and YouTube Channel for time-saving step-by-step videos. Quickly call Bradford White's 24/7 technical support line through the app for fast, knowledgeable help

24/7 technical support line through the app for fast, knowledgeable help Access Bradford White's new digital Pocket Catalogs for the most recent product specifications.

"We'd like to thank the many loyal Bradford White contractors who helped us through the app's pilot phase by providing helpful feedback to refine functionality," Heyman said. "We anticipate regular new releases of the app offering users more information and enhanced functionality and features which are already in queue for subsequent releases, including a feature that allows contractors to register newly installed products on behalf of their customers."

For more information about Bradford White's For the Pro® app, visit https://bradfordwhite.com/contractorapp.

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com .

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

