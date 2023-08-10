Bradford White launches powerful new For the Pro® mobile app

News provided by

Bradford White Corporation

10 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

Industry-leading manufacturer's new digital tool for iOS and Android equips contractors with a range of information and features to support professional service and installation of Bradford White products

AMBLER, Pa., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces the launch of its new For the Pro® mobile app. The new app, available for iOS and Android devices through the Apple and Google app stores, is loaded with a variety of information and features to support the professional service and installation of Bradford White products.

Continue Reading
Bradford White’s new For the Pro® mobile app equips contractors with a range of information and features to support professional service and installation of Bradford White products.
Bradford White’s new For the Pro® mobile app equips contractors with a range of information and features to support professional service and installation of Bradford White products.

"Our industry is becoming more and more reliant on digital and web-based tools every day," said Neal Heyman, director of marketing for Bradford White Corporation. "Mobile apps are an important addition to a contractor's 'toolbox' in terms of helping them stay up to date with product changes, installation requirements, and basic repair and troubleshooting information for the products they service and install."

Users of the For the Pro® app can:

  • Scan the barcode of any Bradford White product to quickly check warranty status and access all related technical documents, including I/O manuals and troubleshooting guides.
  • Search Bradford White model numbers to instantly retrieve product information including spec sheets, parts lists and product descriptions.
  • Get fast, direct access to Bradford White's RightSpec® suite of sizing and cross reference tools, the For the Pro® Training Academy e-learning program, and Bradford White's YouTube Channel for time-saving step-by-step videos.
  • Quickly call Bradford White's 24/7 technical support line through the app for fast, knowledgeable help
  • Access Bradford White's new digital Pocket Catalogs for the most recent product specifications.

"We'd like to thank the many loyal Bradford White contractors who helped us through the app's pilot phase by providing helpful feedback to refine functionality," Heyman said. "We anticipate regular new releases of the app offering users more information and enhanced functionality and features which are already in queue for subsequent releases, including a feature that allows contractors to register newly installed products on behalf of their customers."

For more information about Bradford White's For the Pro® app, visit https://bradfordwhite.com/contractorapp

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Water Heaters
Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation

Also from this source

Bradford White invites contractors to showcase skills in For the Pro® Photo Contest

Bold New Bradford White Label Highlights Commitment to Professional Installation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.