Bradford White selects Ripley PR as Agency of Record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, a 139-year-old industry-leading manufacturer of commercial, residential and industrial heating solutions and storage applications, has selected Ripley PR as its public relations agency of record to support the growth plans of the company and its subsidiary brands.

"Ripley PR has such extensive experience in our industry that there really wasn't any question about who we'd choose for our public relations service," said Carl Pinto Jr., senior director of marketing communications for Bradford White Corporation. "Ripley's track record with residential and commercial service contractors around the United States, along with many of the B2B companies and organizations serving them, speaks for itself. We're looking forward to an exciting and productive relationship."

Bradford White Corporation maintains industry-leading standards for quality, service and innovation in each of its subsidiary companies: Bradford White Water Heaters, Laars Heating Systems, Niles Steel Tanks and Bradford White – Canada (sales and distribution only). Bradford White's superior products are available internationally and are recognized for craftsmanship, performance, reliability, efficiency and engineering.

"Because of the company's commitment to quality manufacturing and customer experience, Bradford White has been one of the most trusted names in their industry for more than 100 years," said Heather Ripley, CEO of Ripley PR. "We're confident that we can help them build on the stellar reputation they already have to generate awareness among a new generation of contractors and business- and homeowners."

Ripley founded Ripley PR in 2013 with a focus on the home service industry. She previously worked at Clockwork Home Services, a franchisor of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Mister Sparky. In addition, Ripley PR's president and CFO, Bill Mattern, is a former business coach at Clockwork Home Services and Nexstar Network.

Ripley PR is now the No. 1 home service public relations agency in the country and offers strategic communications services for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The agency's unique combination of strategic business accounting and creative public relations help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.

For more information visit www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial products for water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage applications. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, PA and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, MI; Niles, MI; and Rochester, NH; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, ON Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com .

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $420 million network of communication agencies, with 1,600 staff and 110 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

