Bradford White strengthens skilled trades education through PHCC support, product donations

Trusted water heater manufacturer contributes equipment and funding to training centers nationwide through its Industry Forward® initiative

AMBLER, Pa., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces new product donations and financial contributions to the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association (PHCC) and other plumbing and HVAC training programs across the country. The donations come as part of Bradford White's ongoing commitment to workforce development and skilled trades education.

Bradford White invested in local workforce development through the donation of 20 water heating products to two nearby training facilities and financial support for five local PHCC chapters.

Bradford White, which is headquartered in Ambler, Pennsylvania, has donated 20 water heating products to two nearby training facilities: the PHCC Training Center in Aston and the Western Montgomery Technical Training Center in Limerick. These donations will provide students and apprentices with hands-on learning opportunities, using high-quality, state-of-the-art equipment.

In addition to the product donations, Bradford White has also announced monetary donations to five local chapters of the PHCC:

PHCC of Massachusetts

PHCC of South Dakota

PHCC of Wisconsin

PHCC of Texas

PHCC of Louisiana

The contributions are intended to support the educational and workforce training programs each chapter provides within their communities.

"Part of our mission is investing in these organizations and the incredible work they do equipping up-and-coming plumbing and HVAC professionals," said Neal Heyman, senior director of marketing for Bradford White. "We remain committed to elevating awareness of the critical role the trades play in strengthening our communities, and in helping prepare the trades professionals of tomorrow."

The donations are being made through Bradford White's signature giving program, Industry Forward®, which focuses on promoting careers in the skilled trades and supporting educational initiatives that help address the growing demand for qualified workers across the industry. Bradford White proudly supports and celebrates the skilled trades professionals whose expertise and dedication keep communities running strong. Their essential work serves as the backbone of both the plumbing/HVAC industry as well as Bradford White's business.

"Support like this helps provide students, apprentices and contractors with the resources they need to build skill and confidence," said Elicia Magruder, vice president of business development for PHCC National Association. "Thanks to the donations from Bradford White, we're able to deliver a much more immersive and comprehensive educational experience for current and aspiring trade professionals."

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit bradfordwhite.com.

For more information about Industry Forward, visit bradfordwhitecorporation.com/giving.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, PA, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville and Niles, MI; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; Rochester, NH; and Princeton and Madison, WI. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, NC and Bradford White Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

About PHCC

The premier organization for the p-h-c professional, PHCC provides legislative advocacy, education and training to approximately 3,300 plumbing and HVACR open shop and union businesses and 65,000 technicians. Members work in the residential, commercial, new construction, industrial and service and repair segments of the construction industry. Learn more at phccweb.org.

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation