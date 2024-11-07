Bradford White strengthens partnership with Explore The Trades through Industry Forward® program

Trusted manufacturer renews support with $17,000 grant to expand nonprofit's educational outreach in raising awareness of skilled trades opportunities

AMBLER, Pa., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, has partnered with Explore The Trades for the second year in a row as they continue to bridge the technical talent gap by raising awareness of career opportunities in the skilled trades and support the next generation of industry professionals.

Philadelphia’s Mayfair Elementary School has been been able to provide materials to students interested in the skilled trades thanks to the"Explore The Trades Skills Lab, Built by Ferguson" equipment grant program.

Explore The Trades, founded in 2005, is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness about the trades with students in kindergarten through 12th grade throughout the United States and Canada. Through educational resources, the organization's mission is to give educators, students and parents a foundational understanding of the plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical trades.

Through a grant from its Industry Forward® charitable giving program, Bradford White Corporation is donating $17,000 to Explore The Trades to support the organization's expansion of its poster kit program, which has delivered more than 3,500 kits to North American classrooms since July 2021. The expansion includes a Spanish translation of the posters kits as well as an infographic series aimed at ages 5-11.

"We've already reached more than 700,000 students through our poster kit program — and we're thankful for that — but widespread awareness of the trades is slow-going," said Kate Cinnamo, executive director at Explore The Trades. "This expansion will give us the opportunity to connect with Spanish-speaking and English as a second language learners, which is so important with the K-12 Hispanic student population in the United States growing to nearly 30%. Bradford White's support helps us reach this new audience, as well as introduce young learners to the trades in a simple, friendly way."

Through Industry Forward®, Bradford White partners with nonprofit organizations and technical schools to educate individuals and families on the importance of the skilled trades and the role that industry professionals provide in the health, safety, sanitation, and infrastructure of their communities through strategic grant funding that supports workforce development training and education programs and industry career opportunities, events, and partnerships.

"We're grateful for the top-of-mind awareness Explore The Trades is bringing to skilled labor, and we're proud to be able to help them expand their reach," said Rebecca Owens, senior communications manager for Bradford White. "Introducing the career and financial opportunities that exist within the skilled trades to today's youth is a vital component when it comes to staffing these essential positions in the future. We applaud organizations like Explore The Trades for ensuring that introduction is happening."

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

For more information about Explore The Trades, visit https://explorethetrades.org/.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; and Rochester, New Hampshire. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, North Carolina and Bradford White's Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Industry Forward®

Industry Forward® is Bradford White's signature charitable giving program. Through this initiative, the company provides grants to eligible organizations to advance public awareness of the importance and value of the Plumbing and HVAC industry including skilled trades, manufacturing, and distribution. By aligning resources and investing in key programs, Bradford White is making a positive impact in communities to help build a stronger and sustainable future for all.

