Bradford White supports Philabundance in fight against hunger with $10,000 donation

Leading manufacturer continues partnership with local community organization and its ongoing efforts to eradicate food insecurity

AMBLER, Pa., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading American manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, is providing critical support for the fight against hunger this holiday season with a $10,000 contribution to Philabundance.

From left to right, Ali Corr, Corporate Relations Manager (Philabundance), Rebecca Owens, Senior Communication Manager (Bradford White) and Loree D. Jones Brown, CEO (Philabundance) at the 2023 Camp Out for Hunger event in Philadelphia, PA.
The donation will help Philabundance's year-end food distribution program, which provides holiday food items to individuals and families struggling with food insecurity in the Greater Philadelphia area. Bradford White also donated to the Philabundance Camp Out for Hunger food drive event and will also be hosting food drives throughout the year to support the urgent need in the region.

"The holidays can be stressful for members of our community who are struggling financially," said Rebecca Owens, senior manager of communications at Bradford White. "Philabundance works hard to ensure that all of our neighbors have the opportunity to share a happy, healthy holiday season with their families and friends. We're proud to support them and their mission during this special time of year."

Philabundance was founded in 1984 with the simple belief that no one should go hungry while healthy food goes to waste. The organization's mission is to drive hunger from our communities today and to end hunger for good.

For more information about Philabundance, visit https://www.philabundance.org/.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Bradford White Corporation
Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

