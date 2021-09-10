Bradford White Water Heaters adds PowerStor Series® performance calculator to RightSpec® Sizing Guide online tool

"With the addition of this powerful new tool, our customers have access to tips, features and specs for our indirect water heaters right at their fingertips," said Dan Giosia, Assistant Product Manager – Specialty Products for Bradford White Water Heaters. "We are confident this performance calculator will help contractors identify the right product, the right size and the right application for any circumstance in real time."

Whether a contractor is specifying a product for a new installation or updating an existing system, the program is designed to handle a wide array of applications. The user simply enters the parameters specific to the application and the system will provide the performance results to determine which indirect water heater will be best suited for the job.

Just like the rest of the RightSpec® online tools, the PowerStor Series® indirect water heater performance calculator is loaded with tips and features to make sizing for an indirect water heater easier than ever. In addition, contractors and technicians can export the results into a user-friendly report that can be shared or saved for future reference.

To learn more about Bradford White Water Heaters, please visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com or call (215) 641-9400.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

