Bradford White Water Heaters announces FT Series 301 and 399 MBH wall-hung and floor-standing boilers

Leading U.S.-based manufacturer's new light commercial boilers offer versatility, high performance and efficiency for a wide range of applications

AMBLER, Pa., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announced the release of the new FT Series light commercial boilers available in 301 and 399 MBH sizes.

These robust boilers have a stainless steel firetube heat exchanger, operate with up to 10:1 turndown, can be used with either natural gas or propane fuel, and run at an ultra-high 95%+ thermal efficiency.

"These versatile new products offer a unique combination of performance, efficiency and convenience for our customers," said Louise Prader, senior director of product management for Bradford White Corporation. "Bradford White's FT Series delivers reliable space and water heating suitable for a variety of applications while meeting the evolving needs of contractors and end users."

Each FT Series light commercial 301 and 399 MBH unit is equipped with onboard high- and low-temperature zone control, smart control of DHW functionality that allows simultaneous space and domestic water heating, and BMS compatibility and can cascade up to four units. Additionally, a sensor actively monitors incoming air for cross-contamination from exhaust flue gases. This unique feature issues an alert when cross-contamination is present, indicating that the vent system should be evaluated to help keep the boiler running trouble-free.

The FT Series 301 and 399 MBH units can be wall-hung or floor-mounted with optional floor stand package. Top and bottom gas and water connections and venting up to 150 equivalent feet offer increased installation flexibility.

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

