Bradford White Water Heaters announces high-performing, high-efficiency Infiniti® L tankless water heater

The Infiniti® L includes best-in-class venting and modulation, a 15-year heat exchanger warranty, Bradford White's Scale Reduction Technology™, field gas conversion, integrated flush ports and top water connections. The Infiniti® L also comes with a built-in recirculation pump that provides instant delivery for an endless supply of hot water, which enhances the heater's efficient water use and reduces the time and materials required for installation.

"The Infiniti® L is a smart option for anyone who is looking for Bradford White reliability and performance in a high-efficiency, recirculating tankless water heater," said Louise Prader, senior director-product management for Bradford White. "With the Infiniti® L, we're able to provide a unique combination of convenience, high performance and extraordinary efficiency that's suitable for a wide variety of applications."

Additional innovative features in the Infiniti® L product include:

STEADISET® technology to help maintain constant water temperature without an internal buffer tank.

A modulating burner that delivers a 22:1 turndown ratio.

Intuitive built-in digital controls.

Active bypass.

Self-calibrating fan and gas valve.

To learn more about Bradford White Water Heaters, please visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com or call (215) 641-9400.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation

Related Links

https://www.bradfordwhite.com

