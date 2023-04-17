Bradford White Water Heaters highlights quality and innovation at 2023 MCEE Show

Leading U.S.-based manufacturer of water heaters and boilers announces upcoming appearance at MCEE Show in Montreal

AMBLER, Pa., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will showcase its diverse range of innovative, high-performing and efficient products at the MCEE (Mécanex/Climatex/Expolectriq/Éclairage) Show in Montreal April 19-20.

"The MCEE Show is one of Canada's premier events for building professionals," said Mark Williamson, general manager and sales director for Bradford White Canada. "We're looking forward to connecting with attendees and sharing first-hand demonstrations of our reliable, high-quality solutions. As our industry evolves, we're committed to delivering proven solutions that allow distributors and contractors to elevate their service in order to thrive and succeed."

Representatives from Bradford White Water Heaters will be available at Booth #1809 during the MCEE Show. The following Bradford White products will be on hand as well as representatives to provide informative product overviews for all visitors:

Infiniti ® GR Tankless Water Heaters: The ENERGY STAR ® -certified Infiniti ® GS tankless water heater offers energy efficiency, high performance and cutting-edge features, including a robust stainless steel heat exchanger, high temperature setting of 180 degrees, cascade rack installation and multiple venting options.

The ENERGY STAR -certified Infiniti GS tankless water heater offers energy efficiency, high performance and cutting-edge features, including a robust stainless steel heat exchanger, high temperature setting of 180 degrees, cascade rack installation and multiple venting options. AeroTherm ® Series Heat Pump Water Heater: With 50-, 65- and 80-gallon capacity units available, the Bradford White Water Heaters ENERGY STAR ® -certified AeroTherm ® Series offers value, efficiency and versatility. AeroTherm ® Series water heaters are easy to install and maintain and feature the AeroTherm ® integrated smart control panel plus five operating modes (heat pump, hybrid, hybrid plus, electric and vacation).

With 50-, 65- and 80-gallon capacity units available, the Bradford White Water Heaters ENERGY STAR -certified AeroTherm Series offers value, efficiency and versatility. AeroTherm Series water heaters are easy to install and maintain and feature the AeroTherm integrated smart control panel plus five operating modes (heat pump, hybrid, hybrid plus, electric and vacation). ElectriFLEX Series™: Bradford White ElectriFLEX Series™ field convertible commercial electric water heaters deliver a fast, reliable solution for commercial customers. Voltage, phase, and kW are field convertible.

Bradford White ElectriFLEX Series™ field convertible commercial electric water heaters deliver a fast, reliable solution for commercial customers. Voltage, phase, and kW are field convertible. eF Series ® Ultra High Efficiency Commercial Gas Water Heater: The ENERGY STAR®-certified eF Series ® Ultra High Efficiency Gas Water Heaters feature BMS integration, protective powered anodes, , thermal efficiency up to 97%, ICON HD ® controls, direct spark ignition, three-pass fire-tube heat-exchanger system, and an installed T&P relief valve.

The ENERGY STAR®-certified eF Series Ultra High Efficiency Gas Water Heaters feature BMS integration, protective powered anodes, , thermal efficiency up to 97%, ICON HD controls, direct spark ignition, three-pass fire-tube heat-exchanger system, and an installed T&P relief valve. Vitraglas® with Microban®: Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about Bradford White's proprietary tank lining, Vitraglas®, now infused with Microban®, a built-in antimicrobial technology.

The MCEE Show, bringing together more than 6,000 building mechanics professionals, is an unmissable and indispensable event in the Canadian industry and an excellent opportunity to develop your business network. Participants emerge from their MCEE Show experience better informed and more productive in order to make their business more profitable.

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

