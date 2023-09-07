Bradford White Water Heaters presents high-performance and energy-efficient products at 2023 ASPE Tech Symposium

News provided by

Bradford White Corporation

07 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

Renowned manufacturer announces showcase of innovative water-heating solutions slated for American Society of Plumbing Engineers event in Bellevue, Washington, Sept. 28-Oct. 1

AMBLER, Pa. , Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will showcase a wide range of its high-performing and energy efficient products at the 2023 American Society of Plumbing Engineers Tech Symposium in Bellevue, Washington, Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

"The ASPE Tech Symposium is one of the most informative and inspiring events of the year for the rapidly evolving plumbing industry," said Neal Heyman, director of marketing for Bradford White. "Our product experts are looking forward to this opportunity, where they can help professionals in our field discover solutions that meet and exceed their customers' high standards of quality, reliability and performance."  

Representatives from Bradford White Water Heaters will be at Booth #500 during the symposium product show to meet with attendees and discuss the following Bradford White products:  

  • Aerotherm® Heat Pump Water Heater with Bradford White Connect™
  • eF Series® Ultra High Efficiency Commercial Gas Water Heater
  • ElectriFLEX Series™ Commercial Electric Water Heaters
  • Vitraglas® Tank Lining with Microban® 

The 2023 ASPE Tech Symposium is the premier opportunity for plumbing engineers and designers at all career levels to engage in productive technical exchanges and networking. Attendees can choose from a variety of professional development sessions designed to teach participants how to integrate the most current design techniques into their projects. During the show, the industry's top manufacturers will showcase their newest products and teach attendees how to apply them in their plumbing system designs. For more information, visit https://www.aspe.org/2023-tech-symposium/.

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Water Heaters
Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation

