Bragg® Breaks New Ground: Organic Coconut Liquid Aminos Launches at Costco

A clean, flavorful soy-free alternative to teriyaki sauce, now available in Costco's Southeast Region

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragg Live Food Products, Inc. ("Bragg"), the wellness brand that brought Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) into the mainstream, is proud to announce a milestone retail expansion: for the first time ever, Bragg® products are launching in Costco, with 115 locations across the Southeast region (Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Alabama) this fall.

The debut product, Bragg® Organic Coconut Liquid Aminos (30 oz), offers a clean-label, soy-free alternative to traditional teriyaki sauce, crafted with just four simple ingredients: organic coconut blossom nectar, Bragg organic apple cider vinegar, water and Balinese sea salt. Bragg is giving consumers a flavorful, allergen-friendly way to season their meals with a product grounded in the brand's legacy of purity and simplicity.

"Entering Costco marks a major moment for Bragg as we bring our better-for-you pantry staples to millions of new households," said Linda Boardman, CEO of Bragg Live Food Products. "Costco members prioritize high-quality, natural ingredients—values that have guided Bragg for over a century. We're thrilled to make our first appearance in Costco with such a versatile, delicious product."

With no artificial preservatives, colors or flavorings, and free from MSG, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy and alcohol, Bragg Organic Coconut Liquid Aminos reflects Bragg's enduring commitment to clean, functional foods made simply and naturally. The sauce's balanced umami flavor makes it an easy swap for teriyaki sauce, ideal for marinades, stir-fries, dipping sauces and dressings.

"Our Costco launch represents the start of an exciting partnership," said Michelle Zettle, Bragg's senior vice president of sales. "Coconut Liquid Aminos is one of Bragg's fastest growing products, showing consumers' interest in better-for-you cooking solutions. Our 30-ounce package was developed especially for Costco, to bring value to their members and bring our super-users a convenient new option."

This launch represents a major step in Bragg's retail expansion strategy and its mission to meet consumers wherever they're shopping for health and value. As the brand broadens its presence beyond apple cider vinegar into everyday pantry staples, Bragg continues to shape the future of accessible wellness through quality, innovation and trust.

Bragg Organic Coconut Liquid Aminos (30 oz) is now available in select Costco warehouses throughout the southeast region. For more information and recipe inspiration, visit bragg.com or follow Bragg on social media for continued wellness inspiration—Facebook: @Bragglivefoods, Instagram:@Bragg, TikTok: @Bragglivefoods and LinkedIn: Bragglivefoods.

ABOUT BRAGG

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products, Inc. is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings, including olive oil, nutritional yeast, salad dressings, beverages, supplements and more. Bragg products are available for purchase at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, major online retailers and Bragg.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emerald-Jane Hunter

myWHY Agency

[email protected]

Phone: 312-291-1099

SOURCE Bragg Live Food Products