Bragg® Expands Retail Footprint with Pineapple Turmeric Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Rolling Out in Whole Foods Market Stores

A Tropical Twist on Bragg's Iconic ACV Hits Shelves Nationwide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragg Live Food Products, Inc. ("Bragg"), the iconic brand that pioneered Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) for everyday wellness, is expanding its retail footprint with the national launch of its newest innovation: Bragg® Pineapple Turmeric Apple Cider Vinegar Blend , now available in Whole Foods Market locations. Previously available online at Bragg.com and Amazon, the tropical-inspired ACV Blend is now making its brick-and-mortar debut to meet the growing demand for flavorful, functional wellness products.

Crafted with Bragg's signature organic, raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar, the Pineapple Turmeric ACV Blend is infused with the sunny sweetness of organic pineapple and the slightly spicy kick of turmeric, a widely celebrated spice. Each bottle includes Bragg's legendary naturally fermented "Mother" and 750mg of acetic acid per serving for time-tested wellness benefits with a bold, invigorating twist.

"At Bragg, innovation starts with listening to our consumers," said Rona Williams, Senior Director of Strategic Innovation. "We know healthy habits are easier to maintain when they taste great. Whole Foods Market shoppers value products that deliver both flavor and function, and our new Pineapple Turmeric ACV Blend offers the proven benefits of Bragg organic apple cider vinegar in a bright, refreshing way that fits seamlessly into daily wellness routines."

Designed for versatile daily use, Bragg's Pineapple Turmeric ACV Blend supports a wide range of wellness routines, from morning wellness tinctures and post-workout recovery to energizing smoothie boosters and vibrant mocktails. With just 20 calories per serving and no artificial colors, processed sugars or preservatives, Pineapple Turmeric joins Bragg's growing lineup of ACV Blends, including Honey, Citrus Ginger, Cranberry Apple and Honey Cayenne.

"We've earned consumer trust for over 100 years by staying true to our values while embracing smart innovation," said Linda Boardman, CEO of Bragg Live Food Products. "We are thrilled to partner with Whole Foods Market to launch this unique item and provide wellness-conscious consumers with both function and flavor, all backed by Bragg's heritage of quality."

Now available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, the Bragg Pineapple Turmeric ACV Blend has an MSRP of $7.49 per 16 oz. bottle.

ABOUT BRAGG:

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products, Inc. is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings, including olive oil, nutritional yeast, salad dressings, beverages, supplements and more. Bragg products are available for purchase at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, major online retailers and Bragg.com .

