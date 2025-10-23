Bragg® Pineapple Turmeric Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Is Launching Into Stores This October

A Bold New Flavor Joins Bragg's Iconic ACV Lineup—Just in Time for Fall Wellness Routines



SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragg Live Food Products, Inc. ("Bragg"), the wellness brand that brought Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) into the mainstream, is proud to announce its newest distribution milestone: Bragg® Pineapple Turmeric Apple Cider Vinegar Blend will be hitting shelves in select of Kroger Family of Stores nationwide beginning this October.

Following its online debut earlier this summer, this vibrant blend is quickly becoming a fan favorite for those seeking a flavorful boost to their daily wellness routines. With the Kroger launch, Bragg is making it easier than ever for consumers to access the craveable wellness benefits of this tropical twist on a time-tested classic.

Crafted with Bragg signature organic, raw, unfiltered ACV, the Pineapple Turmeric ACV Blend infuses the zesty staple with the brightness of organic pineapple and the earthiness of turmeric, a spice renowned for its wellness benefits. Each 16 oz. bottle delivers 750mg of acetic acid per serving and the naturally fermented 'Mother' culture Bragg is known for, now in a taste-forward formula.

"At Bragg, our ACV Blends line is where bold flavor meets functional wellness," said Rona Williams, Senior Director of Strategic Innovation. "The new Pineapple Turmeric ACV Blend pairs two trending ingredients—pineapple for its vibrant taste and turmeric for its recognized benefits—in a format that is delicious and easy to incorporate into daily routine. With expanded distribution, millions more shoppers nationwide can now enjoy it."

The Bragg Pineapple Turmeric ACV Blend joins a broader family of flavor-forward ACV Blends crafted for versatility, ideal as an ingredient in a morning wellness shot, post-workout hydration, smoothie booster or mocktail mixer. Bragg ACV Blends existing lineup includes Honey, Citrus Ginger, Cranberry Apple, and Honey Cayenne varieties. At just 20 calories per serving and free from artificial preservatives, processed sugars and colors, it reflects Bragg's century-long commitment to clean, guilt-free wellness products.

"Bragg has earned its place in pantries for over a century by staying true to what works and knowing when to evolve and innovate," said Linda Boardman, CEO of Bragg Live Food Products. "The expansion of our Pineapple Turmeric ACV Blend into stores means our legacy can reach more modern wellness seekers. The Pineapple Turmeric ACV Blend is a modern twist on our heritage featuring the same amazing benefits, just with a fresh new flavor."

The Bragg Pineapple Turmeric ACV Blend is now available at select Kroger Family of Stores, with a suggested MSRP of $7.49 per 16 oz. bottle.

ABOUT BRAGG:

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products, Inc. is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings, including olive oil, nutritional yeast, salad dressings, beverages, supplements and more. Bragg products are available for purchase at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, major online retailers and Bragg.com.

