Braille Institute Announces 2024 Teacher of the Year Lauren Ingersoll

San Diego, California Teacher Honored for Excellence In Braille Instruction

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute proudly announces Lauren Ingersoll as its 2024 "Teacher of the Year" for excellence in braille instruction. The prestigious award is part of Braille Institute's annual Braille Challenge competition, the only academic competition of its kind in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia for students who are blind or visually impaired. Ingersoll will be recognized at Braille Challenge Finals which will be held June 22 on the University of Southern California campus.

With over 21 years of experience as a Teacher of the Visually Impaired (TVI), Ingersoll has serviced five school districts in the San Diego area catering to students across all grade levels who have visual impairments. Colleague and fellow TVI in San Diego, Lizbeth Green, commends Ingersoll's unwavering commitment, remarking, "There is no one more deserving of this award than Lauren. Her students and families benefit immensely from the hard work, dedication, and innovative teaching she brings to her role every day."

Ingersoll works with students teaching braille from preliteracy through college level classes. "My passion is working with children and finding engaging and enjoyable ways to foster a love for braille reading and writing." "I want to thank Braille Institute for this honor, and it is a privilege to be recognized for something I love doing," said Ingersoll. In 2023, she was recognized as Special Education Program Teacher of the Year by the San Diego County Office of Education. She was also the recipient of the Outstanding Service in Special Education in 2017 and 2012 by the San Diego Council of Administrators of Special Education.

Jim (Dimitri) Kales, CEO of Braille Institute, lauds Ingersoll as a beacon of inspiration and support for her students, emphasizing her role in imparting not only academic knowledge but also essential life skills. "The unique and profound connection she fosters transcends the classroom, leaving a lasting impact on her students' lives," highlights Kales.

Despite the significant benefits of braille literacy, statistics from the American Printing House for the Blind indicate that only 8 percent of students meeting the definition of blindness are primary braille readers. Braille literacy is a cornerstone for long-term success and professional opportunities, with Braille Works highlighting that 90% of employed individuals with blindness can read and write braille.

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a non-profit organization that has been positively transforming the lives of those with vision loss for more than 100 years. A wide range of free programs and classes are provided to more than 20,000 children, youth and adults each year. All programs are free of charge due to the generous support of donors, volunteers, and staff.

