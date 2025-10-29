Braille Institute Celebrates Assistive Technology Month This November

Explore leading-edge tools to enhance independence and daily living for those with vision impairments

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute, a leading organization dedicated to supporting individuals with vision impairments, proudly announces the return of Assistive Technology Month this November. The month-long celebration highlights cutting-edge tools and innovations that are reshaping accessibility and independence for individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

This year's theme spotlights the growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies in transforming daily life. Throughout November, Braille Institute will host a dynamic lineup of free, interactive online workshops led by industry professionals and presenters with lived experience of vision loss.

Participants will gain practical, hands-on exposure to the latest assistive technologies—from AI-driven apps and devices to everyday accessibility tools—designed to enhance independence, boost productivity, and improve quality of life.

Workshop Highlights:

Get Started with AI Prompts - AI works best when you know how to ask the right questions. This workshop will show you how to create prompts that help ChatGPT give better answers. We'll review and refine examples, practice hands-on techniques, and wrap up with a Q&A. How to Magnify on Your Phone - Learn the basic magnification features available on both Apple and Android devices. We'll demonstrate how to turn them on and get started, then compare differences between the two, and wrap up with a moderated Q&A to answer your questions. Choose the Right Screen Reader: VoiceOver vs. TalkBack - This workshop introduces Apple's VoiceOver and Android's TalkBack, two leading screen readers for mobile devices and computers. Participants will learn their core features, view demonstrations, and engage in a comparison discussion. Use Siri with ChatGPT - Discover how Apple's Siri can connect with ChatGPT to deliver accurate answers quickly. This workshop will cover setup, demonstrate practical commands, hands-on practice, and end with a moderated Q&A. Let's Talk Smart Glasses - Learn from representatives from EchoVision Smart Glasses by AGIGA, Ally Solo Glasses by envision, and Meta Glasses by Meta about how smart glasses can be a valuable tool for people with vision impairment.

"The greatest barrier to independence isn't vision loss—it's lack of access. Assistive technology bridges that gap, transforming 'I can't' into 'I can.' This November, join Braille Institute and discover how technology is unlocking limitless possibilities in education, careers, and connection," said Scott Blanks, Braille Institute's Vice President of Accessibility and Employment

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization with a bold vision to transform the lives of individuals with vision loss. With more than a century of service, it provides free programs and services that empower people to live independently — ranging from low vision assessments and technology training to mobility instruction and educational offerings. Group and individual instruction are available on a wide range of mainstream and adaptive technology devices including iPhones, iPads, Android phones and Android tablets. Individuals can get help from our technology centers either in-person or virtually, free of charge.

Through its strategic plan, Mission Magnified, Braille Institute's goal is to serve more than 200,000 people annually within five years. By scaling its reach, embracing digital innovation, and building meaningful partnerships, the organization is transforming what's possible for people with low to no vision.

