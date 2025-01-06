Braille Institute Celebrates 6th Annual "Assistive Technology Month" In January

Explore leading-edge tools to enhance independence and daily living for individuals with vision loss

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A trusted leader in empowering individuals with vision loss, Braille Institute is excited to announce the return of its 6th Annual Assistive Technology Month in January 2025. This month-long initiative aims to showcase the latest advancements in assistive technology, with a special focus on how emerging tools, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), are transforming accessibility for those who are blind or visually impaired.

The highlight of this year's Assistive Technology Month initiative is a lineup of free, interactive online workshops led by industry experts, including presenters with lived experience of vision loss. Participants will gain hands-on insights into state-of-the-art assistive technologies, from AI-driven solutions to everyday tools designed to enhance independence and improve quality of life.

Workshop Highlights:

Learn About Aira and Ask Me Anything with Chief Technology Officer Geoffrey Peddle : Aira's Chief Technology Officer, Geoffrey Peddle will take you through Aira, a smartphone app that provides visual interpretive services. With a push of a button, Aira connects people who are blind or low vision to professional visual interpreters for secure access to visual information. Mr. Peddle will present the app's key features such as its newest artificial intelligence technology and share opportunities on how to get involved with user testing.

Successful Blind Professionals: Advanced Technology for Work: Learn about assistive technology in action at the workplace from blind neuroscientist Lucas Nadolskis of UC Santa Barbara and Claire Stanley , Policy Director of American Council for the Blind. They'll share their experiences using advanced technology in their jobs and how their advocacy for technical innovation will help more blind people thrive in the workplace.

Meta's Smart Glasses: Your glasses just got a whole lot smarter, thanks to this partnership between Meta and Ray-Ban to create AI-powered Smart Glasses. Learn all about what Meta's new Smart Glasses are and what they can do as an accessibility tool.

What is Apple Intelligence Using iPhone 16: Learn how to leverage iPhone 16's AI-driven features such as intelligent photo descriptions, advanced voice commands, and Siri's enhanced capabilities. This workshop will focus on how these cutting-edge tools can promote greater independence and accessibility in daily life.

Artificial Intelligence Technology for the Blind: Delve into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a workshop hosted by Dr. Ron Peterson, who will discuss the positive and challenging aspects of AI for people with visual impairments. Gain insights into how the AI revolution is transforming the accessibility landscape.

"Assistive technology is a real game changer for people with vision impairment. As we step into the new year, now is the perfect time to explore the wide range of tools and apps that enable people to maintain independence and stay active in their daily lives. Our Assistive Technology Month workshops have been thoughtfully selected to give participants practical skills and knowledge that can make a real difference," said Skylar Covich, Braille Institute Lead Access Technology Specialist.

Full Schedule of Workshops

Embrace the new year as an opportunity to learn new skills and leverage technology for enhanced independence and empowerment.

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute has seven locations in Southern California that offer free technology services for anyone who is blind or visually impaired. Group and individual instruction are available on a wide range of mainstream and adaptive technology devices including iPhones, iPads, Android phone and Android tablets. Individuals can get help from our technology centers either in-person or virtually, free of charge.

SOURCE Braille Institute of America