Braille Institute Establishes Wildfire Relief Fund to Aid Blind and Visually Impaired Individuals Impacted by Los Angeles Fires

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The images of destruction and tragic loss caused by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles are both unprecedented and incomprehensible. Now imagine facing these fires and evacuation orders while also living with vision loss. This crisis has been particularly devastating for our community as many of those impacted lack a strong safety net or the financial resources to recover on their own.

To address this urgent need, Braille Institute has established the Wildfire Relief Fund to support individuals who are blind or visually impaired and have been affected by these wildfires. The funds will provide immediate assistance to those facing unimaginable challenges, from the loss of homes and possessions to the psychological trauma and health issues exacerbated by the disaster.

"We have been conducting wellness checks among those we serve, and so far, we know of at least 12 members of our community who have lost their homes and everything they owned," said Jim (Dimitri) Kales, CEO of Braille Institute. "Hundreds more have been evacuated and are grappling with property damage, scarce resources, and the overwhelming stress of displacement. Sadly, we expect these numbers to rise as we continue our outreach efforts."

Braille Institute's Wildfire Relief Fund is designed to provide critical support to those in our community who need it most. Every dollar donated will go directly to individuals with vision loss impacted by the fires, ensuring they receive the help they need to recover and rebuild their lives.

Why Your Support Matters:

The blind and visually impaired community faces unique challenges during disasters, including navigating evacuation routes and accessing emergency resources.

Many individuals impacted by the wildfires lack discretionary income to replace essential items or secure temporary housing.

Psychological and emotional trauma from such catastrophic events can be compounded for those living with vision loss.

"A disaster of this magnitude requires extraordinary support from all of us," said Gary Jimenez, Vice President of Development at Braille Institute. "Your generosity can make a life-changing difference for those who are already facing significant hurdles."

How to Help: Please consider contributing to the Wildfire Relief Fund. Donations can be made online at brailleinstitute.org/la-wildfires or by contacting Braille Institute directly at 1-800-BRAILLE (272-4553). Your support will provide hope and relief to a community in dire need.

Together, we can help rebuild lives and ensure no one is left behind during this time of crisis.

About Braille Institute: For 105 years, Braille Institute has been dedicated in eliminating barriers to a fulfilling life caused by vision loss. Through free programs, services, and resources, we empower individuals who are blind or visually impaired to live independently and thrive.

SOURCE Braille Institute of America