Braille Institute Highlights January as "Technology Month"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute has designated January as the organization's "Technology Month." They will offer educational and interactive technology workshops at their centers across Southern California, publish tech-focused content online throughout the month, and give away free Amazon Echo Dots.

Technology is a game changer for those who are blind or visually impaired – which is why Braille Institute Centers are offering 20 free technology workshops in January on topics that include: Learning How to Navigate iPhones and Android Phones, Learning Tech with Low or No Vision, How to Use Voice-activated Assistants (Siri, Alexa, Google Home), and Experience What Assistive Technology Is. These workshops are taught by Braille Institute instructors, many of whom are blind or visually impaired, and bring a special level of skill and understanding to those seeking assistance. The centers are equipped with many of these devices so students can receive hands-on help and practice.

Also, attendees of January workshops will be entered into a raffle to win a free Echo Dot.

Full Schedule of Workshops

"Many of our students receive tech items as gifts for the holidays but might not know how to best use them so we offer help to ensure they can get the most of their devices," said Janice Tsao, Associate Vice President, Programs and Services, Braille Institute. "We chose January as Technology Month for this reason and believe it's a great way to introduce people to our extensive technology services we offer all year."

Braille Institute will also support Technology Month through digital offerings, publishing tech-focused content on their website and social media channels. Content will include how-to videos, and life hack articles that offer simple solutions for using technology but provide real impact to those who are blind or visually impaired.

Content can be found on their website and Facebook page.

Free technology instruction is offered Monday through Friday at Braille Institute's state-of-the-art Connection Pointe technology centers located in each of their seven Southern California locations. Connection Pointe offers instruction on a wide variety of mainstream and adaptive technology devices and an open computer lab. Call 1-800-BRAILLE (272-4553), Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (PST) to schedule an appointment or visit BrailleInstitute.org to register for a workshop.

SOURCE Braille Institute of America

Related Links

http://www.brailleinstitute.org

