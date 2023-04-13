Braille Institute Los Angeles Multi-Year Initiative to Unveil a Reimagined Library for those Blind and Visually Impaired

Redesigned library is a dynamic, experiential place to gather, socialize and learn that goes well beyond books

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After multiple years of planning, Braille Institute Los Angeles is set to unveil its reimagined library for those who are blind or visually impaired at an Open House event on Wednesday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free and open to the public, guests can explore the new space that includes an L.A. cityscape sensory wall and mural, a recording room, a lightbright and tech hub. Lunch will be served plus a reading from Los Angeles Poet Laureate Lynne Thompson. To register, visit brailleinstitute.org/library-workshops/rsvp by April 19.

"Our goal is to provide a beautiful, comfortable, intellectually dynamic 21st century library for those who are blind, visually impaired, or have print disabilities," stated Lisa Lepore, Braille Institute Los Angeles Library Director. "We're proud to be the Southern California Regional Library of the National Library Service, Library of Congress that provides free access to a vast collection of books and devices."

Features of the newly redesigned library include:

300,000 National Library Service (NLS) Book Titles - browse and borrow audio and braille books. Download audio books with no waiting or late fees.

browse and borrow audio and braille books. Download audio books with no waiting or late fees. Tech Hub - accessible technology for patrons to learn and use including iPads, iPhones, laptops, Victor Reader Streams , talking book players, Ruby handheld magnifiers, CCTV magnifiers, screen readers, braille e-readers, and more!

accessible technology for patrons to learn and use including iPads, iPhones, laptops, , talking book players, Ruby handheld magnifiers, CCTV magnifiers, screen readers, braille e-readers, and more! Children's Library - the children's room includes books, toys, a sensory wall, storytime rug and fun tech gadgets.

- the children's room includes books, toys, a sensory wall, storytime rug and fun tech gadgets. Maker Space Teen Jam - teen hangout, technology, and cool projects.

teen hangout, technology, and cool projects. Recording Room - a state-of-the-art recording room. Patrons can create podcasts, foley sounds, and learn sound mixing. Plus, an oral history on blindness project, and audio-zine making!

a state-of-the-art recording room. Patrons can create podcasts, foley sounds, and learn sound mixing. Plus, an oral history on blindness project, and audio-zine making! Instructional Space - with Internet TV for in-person classes and meetings.

with Internet TV for in-person classes and meetings. Main Room - features furniture that is aesthetic, sustainable, and comfortable. High resolution projector will facilitate descriptive films, art shows, and remote guest participation.

features furniture that is aesthetic, sustainable, and comfortable. High resolution projector will facilitate descriptive films, art shows, and remote guest participation. Everbright - engage with an interactive and tactile LED Light Bright board with movable dials that change vibrant colors.

Noting the vision for the library, Lepore said, "We understand the unique needs of those who are blind, visually impaired or print disabled and have redesigned every aspect of the library to create a welcoming, inclusive, and dynamic space. We want the library to resonate with our community of patrons, to be accessible and relevant in numerous ways. There's nothing like a great library, and we can't wait for our patrons and guests to experience this very special place."

To learn more, visit brailleinstitute.org/library

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute has been positively transforming the lives of those with vision loss for over 100 years. We provide year-round, free programs to individuals of all ages and all stages of vision loss. Services are available at seven Southern California centers and hundreds of community outreach locations, and remotely through online delivery.

SOURCE Braille Institute of America