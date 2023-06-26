Braille Institute Names Winners of the 2023 Braille Challenge

51 Visually Impaired Children From U.S. and Canada Invited To Compete in the Only Academic Competition of Its Kind

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute proudly announced the winners of the 2023 Braille Challenge this past Saturday at the Finals Award Ceremony held at the University of Southern California campus.

Braille Challenge, in its 23rd year, is the only academic competition of its kind in North America and the U.K. for students who are blind or visually impaired. The top 51 students were invited to Braille Challenge Finals from the more than 800 students who participated in one of 57 regional competitions.

Braille Institute developed the Braille Challenge to promote the importance of braille literacy. It motivates students to practice and hone their braille literacy skills, which are essential to academic and employment success. According to the National Federation for the Blind study in 2016, only 32% of those with a visual disability attain a high school diploma or GED, and less than 16% of adults attain a bachelor's degree or higher.

"Knowing braille gives those who are visually impaired a gateway to independence," said Jim (Dimitri) Kales, CEO, Braille Institute. "We celebrate and recognize the importance of braille reading and writing. These students are all winners and such an inspiration to us all."

Contestants competed at five levels (Apprentice through Varsity) in five different categories of braille literacy, including reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and tactile charts and graphs.

The 2023 Braille Challenge Winners are:

FIRST PLACE 
Apprentice: Luise Schmidt-Eisenlohr - Arlington, VA
Freshman: Anne Ye - Brooklyn, NY
Sophomore: Leo De Santis - Austin, TX
Junior Varsity: Christopher MorganDouglasville, GA
Varsity: Brooke PetroLeawood, KS

SECOND PLACE
Apprentice: Adalyn KummWausa, NE
Freshman: Hao Wen Deng – Flushing, NY
Sophomore: Salome CumminsWentzville, MO
Junior Varsity: EmmaGrace Olech - San Antonio, TX
Varsity: Madeline MauPrinceton Junction, NJ

THIRD PLACE
Apprentice: Tianna TollefsonUniversity Place, WA
Freshman: Matthew HeesenJanesville, WI
Sophomore: Janna CheungToronto, ON, CAN
Junior Varsity: Braeden RobinsonSimpsonville, KY
Varsity: Nathan Deeds – Willamsburg, IA

TEACHER OF THE YEAR: April Makley, Kent Intermediate School District - Grand Rapids, MI.

EXCELLENCE IN SPELLING: Anne Ye - Brooklyn, NY

EXCELLENCE IN READING COMPETITION: Anne Ye - Brooklyn, NY

HARLEY FETTERMAN AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN CHARTS AND GRAPHS: Leo De Santis - Austin, TX

About Braille Institute of America
Braille Institute of America is a nonprofit organization that has been positively transforming the lives of those with vision loss for more than 100 years. We serve thousands of people of all ages each year through an array of educational, social, and recreational programs and services designed to help people with vision loss lead enriched and fulfilling lives. Funded by private donations, all services are completely free-of-charge. For more information, please visit www.brailleinstitute.org.

