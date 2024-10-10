BrainCo Showcases at the 2024 Inclusion, Exploring the Integration of AI and Brain-Computer Interface Technology

SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Inclusion took place at the Huangpu Expo Park in Shanghai, with the theme "Technology: Creating a Sustainable Future." The event sparked discussions on key topics, including "New Practices in Future Industries," "New Reflections on Technology and Humanities," and "New Explorations in Fintech" .

The main forum featured prominent speakers such as Wired magazine founding editor Kevin Kelly, renowned AI pioneer Michael I. Jordan, and Jian Wang, director of ZJU Lab and founder of Alibaba Cloud. More than 500 industry leaders and experts gathered to explore the evolving role of AI and its impact on society.

BrainCo's founder and CEO, Han Bicheng, joined the forum's roundtable on "Human-Machine Symbiosis: A New World Where Everything Has Spirit." Alongside Fudan University professor Dr. Xiao Yanghua, Han discussed the boundaries of technology and the future of human-machine relationships.

During the panel, Kevin Kelly identified three major AI-driven trends: "Globalism," "Accelerated Innovation," and "AI-Generated Content," highlighting how AI is revolutionizing industries by driving faster innovation and the emergence of diverse forms of intelligence.

Michael I. Jordan, regarded as the "Father of Machine Learning," shared his vision for AI's future, advocating for a shift toward building collaborative AI systems that leverage collective intelligence. He stressed the need for economic models, such as "incentive mechanisms," to guide the development of cooperative AI frameworks.

Jian Wang emphasized that "AI+" is about more than just combining AI with industry; it requires rethinking how data, models, and computing power integrate to create value. He described cloud computing as the foundation of the AI.

Before the roundtable, Zhou Jian captivated the audience with a moving piano performance, using the BrainCo Intelligent bionic hand. After losing his right hand at age 12, Zhou embraced music with the help of the bionic hand, demonstrating the powerful intersection of technology and creativity.

During the discussion, BrainCo CEO Han Bicheng outlined the future of brain-computer interface (BCI) and AI technologies, predicting that they will first assist people with disabilities and neurological conditions. He described a three-phase development path over the next 5-10 years: restoration, enhancement, and advanced interaction. Initially, BCIs will help individuals regain lost functions; then, they will enhance aging bodies by extending mobility through neuro-control. The final phase could allow direct thought communication, removing the need for spoken language.

Dr. Xiao Yanghua added that as AI and BCI technologies advance, machines are becoming extensions of the human brain and body, transforming humans beyond their biological limits. He suggested this could profoundly alter production and daily life in the long run.

In the "Future Health" exhibition area, BrainCo's smart prosthetics, rehabilitation systems, and consumer electronics drew significant interest. By leveraging the Bund Conference platform, BrainCo is deepening global partnerships, exploring cross-industry applications, and working to make brain-computer interface technology more widely accessible.

SOURCE BrainCo