BrainCo Wins Time Magazine's Top 100 Inventions of the Year

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainCo's prosthetic hand won Time Magazine's Top 100 Inventions of the Year. The prosthetic hand represents an advancement in assistive technology, providing amputees with an intuitively controlled prosthetic at a lower cost.

Amputees typically choose between low cost, low function prosthetics and muscle signal controlled prosthetics that costs upwards of $60,000 or more. BrainCo's prosthetic hand aims to provide amputees a third choice: a high functioning prosthetic they can control with their muscle signals that costs a fraction of the price.

BrainCo prosthetic hand

BrainCo's prosthetic hand works by detecting the electrical signals an amputee's residual limb produces as they imagine moving the prosthetic. It then decodes these signals to actually move the prosthetic, just like they would their hand. The difference for BrainCo's hand is it comes with an advanced algorithm that allows users to control the hand at a greater level than before. BrainCo's hand gives users control over individual finger movement. Also, instead of only using pre-programmed gestures, users can define their own gestures and train the hand to respond to their intentions. Users have used BrainCo's prosthetic hand to play the piano, write calligraphy, and complete everyday tasks.

BrainCo has begun preparing for the FDA approval process and plans to have the product available on the market in the second half of 2020. BrainCo aims to deliver their prosthetic hand for $10,000-$15,000.

Media contact: Max Newlon, max.newlon@brainco.tech

SOURCE BrainCo

Related Links

www.brainco.tech

