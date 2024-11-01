BrainCo's Partner Nyx He Featured on Fortune Magazine 2024 China Most Powerful Women Future List

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11th, the Chinese edition of Fortune Magazine released its 2024 list of the Most Powerful Women (MPW). Since its inception in 2010, this list has traced the careers of nearly every major female leader in China's business world over the past decade.

Nyx He, Partner of BrainCo, was selected for Fortune Magazine 2024 China Most Powerful Women Future List. This list, launched in 2020, highlights the emerging generation of young female leaders in China who are playing important roles in their organizations, business sector and society. They have the potential to make an even greater impact in the future.

This year, the list includes Huawei Vice Chairwoman Meng Wanzhou, Gree Electric Appliances Chairwoman Dong Mingzhu, Shun Tak Group Executive Chairperson Pansy Ho Chiu-king, and Wahaha Group Chairwoman Zong Fuli. These female leaders, whether guiding traditional enterprises through digital and global transformations or leading startups in cutting-edge technology sectors as CEOs or partners, are increasingly vital to their companies' sustained growth. Their outstanding contributions and decisive leadership at crucial moments have driven corporate development, social progress, and inspired more women to reach new heights.

Since joining BrainCo, Nyx He has adhered to the company's longstanding philosophy of "Bringing lab technology into the real world to create real-world impact." She has been actively involved in public welfare projects, partnering with regional Disabled Persons' Federations and foundations to conduct charitable activities. These initiatives have broken the monopoly of high-end prosthetics held by foreign companies, enabling Chinese individuals with disabilities to access smart prosthetic limbs at extremely low or even no cost.

This year, Zhejiang Provincial Development and Reform Commission, in conjunction with the Zhejiang Disabled Persons' Federation and the Zhejiang Foundation For Disabled Persons, launched the "Zhejiang Technology Empowerment Project for Disabled Persons". The initiative aims to provide free Intelligent prosthetics to 1,000 lower limb amputees in Zhejiang Province. Currently, the first and second batches of beneficiaries have embarked on new lives with the help of BrainCo independently developed Intelligent prosthetics.

Many people have transitioned from staying home due to mobility challenges to stepping out of their homes, confidently seeking employment, and adopting a more positive attitude toward life. Their lives have been transformed by brain-computer interface (BCI) technology. Now, some have become customer service representatives, others have found jobs as baristas, and some can be self-sufficient by doing farm work. Others are pursuing driver's licenses and vocational training for broader career opportunities, while some have even reignited their passion for racing, an interest they had before their amputations.

Technology Advances, Public Welfare Continues. Nyx He's inclusion in the 2024 Most Powerful Women Future List is not only a recognition of her achievements but also an acknowledgment of BrainCo's ongoing efforts in technological innovation and public welfare. Looking ahead, Nyx He and the entire BrainCo team will continue leveraging technology as a driving force, fulfilling social responsibilities, and helping more people embrace better lives.

