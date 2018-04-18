Brainware for Transcripts Transforms Student and Staff Experience in Higher Education

Brainware for Transcripts is an intelligent capture software program that uses optical character recognition (OCR) to convert different types of transcript documents, such as scanned papers, PDF files or images into editable and searchable data. This technology is creating a fundamental shift in the way these institutions read and process content, unlocking its value in real time. Brainware for Transcripts can also be used with any content repository system, taking advantage of existing technology investments while advancing functionality.

"Brainware for Transcripts is such a powerful solution because the accuracy and efficiency in transcript processing can create a domino effect across campus departments, improving both the staff and student experience," said Dave Vegh, director of higher education sales at Hyland. "If transcript data gets into a degree audit faster, institutions can advise and engage students more quickly. In competitive programs, this can lead to expedited admissions, providing better service to students and improving the reputation of the institution."

Schools who recently committed to deploy Brainware for Transcripts include:

California State University - Channel Islands

Metropolitan Community College, Kansas City

San Jacinto College

Southeastern University

Brainware for Transcripts is highly scalable which allows transcript processing to happen among a consortium of institutions, such as a state or regional system. This allows all the colleges within a group to share access to the captured transcripts and student data, providing accurate snapshots of courses, degree progress and other critical functions. With options for running Brainware for Transcripts on an in-house server or in the cloud, these disparate departments and locations can still leverage the same resources to create cost and time savings.

Brainware for Transcripts also supports high school and district transcript processing, and can function as a standalone solution regardless of document imaging solutions already on campus.

For more information about how Hyland supports higher education institutions to realize campus-wide efficiencies and improve the student experience, visit hyland.com/transcripts.

About Hyland Higher Education Solutions

By combining information management solutions with business process and case management capabilities, Hyland delivers a suite of unparalleled higher education offerings to address the student, staff, financial and operational needs of institutions around the world. Every day, more than 1,100 colleges and universities use Hyland's world-class solutions to become more agile, efficient and effective. The Hyland suite of higher education solutions – including Brainware for Transcripts, OnBase, Perceptive Content, NolijWeb and ShareBase – empower institutions to complete student records, eliminate manual data entry and enhance business processes across campus.

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

