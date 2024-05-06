Hyland board of directors appoints Jitesh S. Ghai as President, Chief Executive Officer

Ghai joins Hyland having driven industry-leading cloud, data and AI innovation

CLEVELAND, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, the leading global provider of intelligent content solutions, today announced that Jitesh Ghai, most recently the executive vice president and chief product officer at Informatica Inc., has been appointed president and chief executive officer at Hyland, effective Monday, May 20.

Long-time Hyland president and CEO Bill Priemer will retire after a distinguished 27-year career with the company, including the last 11 as its chief executive. Priemer will retain his seat on the Hyland board of directors.

Ghai joins Hyland with more than two decades of progressive technical and business accomplishments. During his 14 years at Informatica, Ghai was part of the key leadership team that defined the strategy and led the successful execution of its transformation to a cloud leader. Ghai was integral in leading the product innovation that resulted in the company being recognized as the enterprise leader in cloud data management and the development of its market-leading AI.

Most recently, he led more than 2,000 team members in Informatica's global product organization, encompassing product management, engineering, user experience, cloud operations and technology alliances. His leadership on the company's product strategy secured multiple market leadership recognitions from analyst firms including Gartner, Forrester and IDC, plus recognition in Partner of the Year awards from Microsoft and AWS.

His role in driving innovation-led transformations and defining and executing the vision for cloud, data and AI capabilities will be vital in his new role as Hyland delivers to market next-generation, cloud-based and AI-driven solutions like the recently launched Hyland Experience Automate.

"I'm incredibly excited and honored for this unique opportunity to lead the next chapter for Hyland employees, customers and partners globally," Ghai said. "I congratulate Bill on his successes at Hyland, and my goal is to build upon the foundation he's established, drive our innovative culture forward and to further cement our position as the industry leader in intelligent content solutions. We are just getting started, and our Hyland team members and stakeholders can be excited about what our future holds."

Priemer joined Hyland in 1997 as vice president of marketing, when the company employed 30 people and earned $7 million in annual revenue. Since then, Hyland has grown into a global leader in delivering intelligent content solutions, with thousands of employees around the world and more than $1 billion in revenue. Named CEO in 2013, Priemer drove Hyland's organic growth in addition to completing 11 acquisitions, and grew its customer base to more than 14,000.

"Congratulations to Bill on his career at Hyland and the growth he's led," said Seth Boro, managing partner at Thoma Bravo, Hyland's majority owner. "After an extensive search, the Hyland board believes Jitesh brings the innovative vision and leadership necessary to accelerate the company to achieve even greater heights."

"It's been an honor and privilege to be a part of Hyland's growth into a global leader in our industry," Priemer said. "I'm proud of the accomplishments of all Hylanders and thankful for our time together. I'm supremely confident in Jitesh and Hyland's global team and know they will carry on the company's rich tradition of success."

