Bramshill Investments Selects Opus for Fund Administration

Demonstrates Opus's Proven Institutional-Quality Solution for Funds of All Sizes

NEW YORK and NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Fund Services, a leading global fund administrator, today announced that Bramshill Investments has chosen Opus as its fund administrator. The Naples, Florida-based fund manager, with over $8 billion under management, specializes in alternative investment strategies across the fixed income universe. Opus is providing a full range of administration technology and services for the newly launched Bramshill Debt Opportunities Fund, Ltd.

The engagement highlights the transparency, controls and scale of the Opus operating model, which has introduced new levels of service excellence and operational risk management within the fund administration industry.

"As our business continues to grow at a rapid clip, our goal was to partner with a fund administrator that could keep pace without compromising the high standards for operational service and reporting we require," said Kevin Jester, COO of Bramshill Investments. "Opus provided us with 100% transparency during our rigorous due diligence process, proving they could meet our fund and investor needs through a differentiated combination of knowledgeable people and modern technology."

"We are excited to help support Bramshill Investments as they continue to launch new products and expand their investor relationships," said Robin Bedford, CEO of Opus Fund Services. "We look forward to working with the Bramshill team for the long-term to deliver tailored solutions and the proactive client service they and their investors deserve."

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC is an employee-owned alternative asset management firm that specializes in investment opportunities across the fixed income universe. Founded in 2012, Bramshill strategies have over fifteen-year track records with a core absolute return approach. Bramshill's investment professionals provide portfolio management and strategy-specific solutions across both liquid and illiquid asset classes for clients consisting of institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Bramshill's team-oriented approach and firm philosophy have been the core reasons for its success in investing, client relationships, and risk management. For further information see www.bramshillinvestments.com or contact [email protected]

About Opus Fund Services

Opus Fund Services is an award-winning independent global fund administrator currently servicing over 625+ alternative investment managers of all strategies, 1,200+ funds, and 100,000+ investors worldwide. Opus pioneered the use of intelligent automations to solve for industry challenges and operational risks that traditional administration could not. Opus' industry-first Digital Back Office has transformed the available levels of controls, scale, and transparency available to support and protect fund managers and investors. For further information see www.opusfundservices.com or contact one of our offices.

