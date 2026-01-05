Opus Fund Services Innovates with SmartWire

SmartWire is a new institutional-grade digital solution for automating the invoice lifecycle

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Fund Services, an independent global fund administrator, announced today the introduction of SmartWire, a new digital solution that streamlines the expense submittal and wire request processes for fund managers while strengthening controls. SmartWire uses proprietary intelligent document processing (IDP) to improve the accuracy, efficiency, and security of the expense payment process for Opus clients while enhancing their user experience.

SmartWire replaces the traditional risk-prone and manually intensive elements of invoice payments, such as data entry and reliance on emails and telephone call backs, with an institutional-grade digital process featuring multi-factor authentication, full visibility and audit trails, plus client-configured permissioning, all centralized within the secure Opus Client Portal environment.

SmartWire enables fund manager clients to easily upload their invoices using an intuitive webform tool, where intelligent extraction powered by machine learning captures relevant information, then automatically generates wire requests and templates, making them directly available within the Opus Client Portal for client review and approval.

"SmartWire is the latest example of Opus's commitment to providing our fund manager clients with innovative digital tools that help make their businesses more efficient, scalable, and aligned with best practices for mitigating operational risk. With SmartWire, fund managers of any size and strategy can now access institutional-grade protection from bad actors while benefiting from the accuracy of intelligent automation without sacrificing human assurance," said Robin Bedford, CEO of Opus Fund Services.

About Opus Fund Services

Opus Fund Services is an award-winning independent global fund administrator currently servicing over 625+ alternative investment managers of all strategies, 1,200+ funds, and 100,000+ investors worldwide. Opus pioneered the use of intelligent automations to solve for industry challenges and operational risks that traditional administration could not. Opus' industry-first Digital Back Office has transformed the available levels of controls, scale, and transparency available to support and protect fund managers and investors. For further information see www.opusfundservices.com or contact one of our offices.

