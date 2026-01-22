Branch and Mastercard® Research Finds Shifting Career Priorities, New Technology Fueling a Solopreneur Boom

New data highlights how autonomy, flexibility, and digital innovation are redefining small business ownership and powering the rise of solopreneurs.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch , an award-winning workforce payments platform, in partnership with Mastercard®, today released The Branch x Mastercard Solopreneur Report , a comprehensive study examining how evolving career aspirations and rapid technological innovation are reshaping small business ownership. Drawing from a survey of more than 1,400 solopreneurs across North America, the report highlights how advancements in AI, fintech, and digital financial platforms are enabling a new wave of seasoned professionals to build independent businesses that prioritize stability, purpose, and control.

Solopreneurs, from creators and consultants to independent service providers, are rapidly becoming one of the fastest-growing segments of the workforce. Many are leveraging emerging technology, personal expertise, and digital marketplaces to launch one-person ventures with the reach and sophistication of larger operations.

"The rise of solopreneurship reflects a powerful shift in how people want to work," said Atif Siddiqi, Founder & CEO of Branch. "Professionals are using technology to build independent businesses that give them more stability and control. But to truly thrive, they need modern financial tools built for the realities of solo work."

Today's solopreneurs are proactively designing careers that offer greater flexibility and long-term stability. What once required organizational infrastructure can now be achieved by an individual with the right digital stack. Yet, as the number of solopreneurs grows, so does the gap between their needs and what traditional financial systems provide.

"Solopreneurs are redefining work by turning their passions into thriving businesses," said Ginger Siegel, North America Small and Medium Business Lead at Mastercard. "At Mastercard, we're committed to helping them succeed with practical digital tools and resources. Through programs like Mastercard Digital Doors and Business Builder, we make it easier for independent entrepreneurs to manage their business and focus on what matters most - growth and their future."

The report finds many solopreneurs are running lean operations without CFOs, credit histories, or traditional safety nets, making real-time payments, accessible credit, and digital-first banking tools essential to how they manage and grow their businesses. These modern solutions provide the speed, transparency, and flexibility that legacy financial systems often lack, helping independent workers stay liquid, cover expenses, and reinvest quickly.

Key Findings about Solopreneurs

Who They Are

Experienced professionals: Solopreneurs tend to be seasoned professionals rather than early-career entrants. Nearly two-thirds (64%) are over 45, led by Baby Boomers (31%) and Gen X (30%).





Solopreneurs tend to be seasoned professionals rather than early-career entrants. Nearly two-thirds (64%) are over 45, led by Baby Boomers (31%) and Gen X (30%). Gender near parity : 52% identify as female and 47% as male—an unusually even split in small business ownership.





: 52% identify as female and 47% as male—an unusually even split in small business ownership. Urban roots and corporate proximity: 71% live in metro areas or suburbs near major urban centers, suggesting that many of today's independent workers are former office professionals who've stayed close to where they built their careers.





71% live in metro areas or suburbs near major urban centers, suggesting that many of today's independent workers are former office professionals who've stayed close to where they built their careers. Evolving professional identity: While all participants operate independently, only 57% identified as self-employed; the remaining 43% described themselves as traditionally employed. This points to a mindset in transition—many solopreneurs appear to be former employees who haven't fully shifted their identity from working for an organization to running one.

How They Run Their Businesses

Builders in progress: Nearly two-thirds (62%) of solopreneurs are in the starter (30%) or growth (32%) phases.





Nearly two-thirds (62%) of solopreneurs are in the starter (30%) or growth (32%) phases. Trust over budget: Most solopreneurs grow their businesses through authentic relationships, not traditional advertising. Word of mouth (63%) and social media (40%) lead the way, emphasizing trust, reputation, and personal connection over ad spend.





Most solopreneurs grow their businesses through authentic relationships, not traditional advertising. Word of mouth (63%) and social media (40%) lead the way, emphasizing trust, reputation, and personal connection over ad spend. Pragmatic on tech: Wearing every hat requires efficiency over experimentation. 71% say they prefer to adopt new technologies only after they've proven reliable, underscoring a practical mindset that values stability and proven ROI over hype.





Wearing every hat requires efficiency over experimentation. 71% say they prefer to adopt new technologies only after they've proven reliable, underscoring a practical mindset that values stability and proven ROI over hype. Optimistic under pressure: Nearly half (47%) say they struggle to make ends meet, yet three in four (75%) believe their future is bright.

What Financial Support They Need

Income reality: 79% earn under $100,000 annually, and more than half (55%) earn below $50,000—illustrating how most solopreneurs are still building financial stability rather than scaling rapidly.





79% earn under $100,000 annually, and more than half (55%) earn below $50,000—illustrating how most solopreneurs are still building financial stability rather than scaling rapidly. Lean tech stacks: Only 34% use basic accounting software and 23% use invoicing tools, showing that many continue to manage finances through manual processes or basic banking apps.





Only 34% use basic accounting software and 23% use invoicing tools, showing that many continue to manage finances through manual processes or basic banking apps. Access and cash flow: 89% cite financial management or access to capital as major pain points, and many say the speed and reliability of payments directly affect their ability to grow. In fact, 66% fund their businesses through personal savings, underscoring the ongoing gap in accessible small-business lending.

For the full report, visit https://www.branchapp.com/resources/solopreneur-report .

