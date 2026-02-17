Branch Appoints Matt Peterson CFO

New CFO brings deep expertise in usage-based technology and product-focused financial leadership as Branch enters its next stage of growth

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch , the leading workforce payments platform, today announced the appointment of Matt Peterson as Chief Financial Officer. An experienced finance leader with a strong background in high-growth technology, capital markets, and pre-IPO preparation, Peterson will guide Branch's financial strategy as the company scales its enterprise reach and expands its payments infrastructure.

Peterson's career spans accounting, investment banking, and finance leadership roles at high-growth technology companies. He has led and advised on more than $15 billion in transactions and played a key role in taking multiple companies public, including guiding Fastly through its 2019 IPO. He went on to hold senior finance roles at Attentive Mobile, where he supported both infrastructure- and marketplace-driven business models. Most recently, Peterson served as CFO of Snappy, the enterprise gifting and rewards platform, helping the company navigate rapid expansion and growing product and financial complexity.

"Branch is at the most exciting stage of its lifecycle—a real business with strong fundamentals, rapid organic growth, and a product that's delivering meaningful impact for workers, employers, marketplaces, and platforms," said Peterson. "When I met Atif and the leadership team, it was clear this is a company built by people who have done this before. Branch is growing efficiently, winning on product, and unlocking new levels of financial access for millions of workers. I'm thrilled to help scale such a mission-driven and category-leading platform."

Throughout his career, Peterson has developed the financial frameworks that support fast-growing companies, advancing forecasting accuracy, strengthening operational efficiency, and connecting product usage data to financial decision-making. At Branch, he will focus on establishing the foundation for the company's next phase of growth by modernizing core systems, elevating planning capabilities, and implementing scalable processes that support long-term, efficient expansion.

"Matt joins Branch at a pivotal moment as fintech, workforce technology, and software markets undergo major transformation," said Atif Siddiqi, CEO of Branch. "His ability to build modern financial foundations and support companies through rapid scale makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team as we expand our platform and deepen our impact."

With a growth rate of more than 1200% over the last three years, Branch has been recognized among the fastest growing companies by Deloitte and Inc. Magazine. Branch serves over 1,300 customers including Uber, Instacart, and Indeed Flex along with Jimmy John's, Dunkin, and Marco's Pizza franchise locations.

Branch is the leading workforce payments platform that helps businesses deliver fast, flexible options for workers to get paid. Whether it's sending earnings to employees or contractors, companies choose Branch because they know that faster payments can help them strengthen worker loyalty, save time and money, and drive business growth. Earners that sign up with Branch can receive a bank account, quick access to earned wages, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow between pay cycles. Branch partners with many of the nation's leading companies and platforms across the hospitality, gig, vertical SaaS, and staffing industries. Branch has been honored with a Webby Award—Best Financial Services, FinTech Breakthrough Award, Gartner Eye on Innovation: Financial Services, and Great Place to Work Certification. To learn more about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com and follow us on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

