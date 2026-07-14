Branch Expands Earned Wage Access With New Flex Model and Direct Delivery Options

New configurations make it faster and easier to embed earned wage access inside the apps workers already use, driving higher adoption and giving workers more options

TAMPA, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, a leading provider of workforce financial infrastructure, today announced new configurations for its earned wage access (EWA) offering that provide greater flexibility and ease than ever before. With these options, companies and platforms can embed EWA into the scheduling, shift, and other tools their workforces already use, and workers can now access their earned wages through an existing debit card via Branch Direct or the Branch App.

Branch has launched its new Flex EWA model that eliminates the integration work and engineering time that delivering an embedded experience has historically required.

Branch has launched its new Flex model that eliminates the integration work and engineering time that delivering an embedded experience has historically required. Expanding beyond its Core EWA offering which integrates with time & attendance and payroll systems, the Flex model also carries forward the qualities companies and workers have come to expect from Branch including speed, reliability, ease of use, and no pre-funding required. Employers and platforms now have more flexibility in how they roll out, fund, and integrate the program, all while keeping the worker experience consistent and intuitive.

Branch's EWA offerings help workers cover everyday expenses between paydays without turning to high-cost alternatives like payday loans or overdraft fees. Branch was the first earned wage access provider to offer a fee-free on-demand pay option for both workers and employers via their award-winning Branch App, a digital wallet and debit card.

"Earned wage access has moved from a nice-to-have to a baseline expectation for today's workforce, and the question we hear from customers is no longer whether to offer it but how," said Atif Siddiqi, founder and CEO of Branch. "Embedding earned wage access into the workplace apps workers open every day can drive engagement, adoption, and ongoing usage. These new configurations make that embedded experience far simpler to launch, so companies can turn earned wage access into a key value-add that differentiates and enhances their platform, while giving workers a compelling benefit they can rely on."

A Broader Set of Options for Delivering Earned Wage Access

Since launching EWA, Branch has helped companies across hospitality, staffing, marketplaces, and other industries pay their workers faster than a traditional pay cycle. The new Flex offering reflects growing demand for more configurability:

Faster, lighter setup. Branch's new Flex configuration lets companies and platforms embed earned wage access inside the apps workers rely on in weeks rather than months. Set-up occurs with minimal engineering lift and without the time and attendance integration requirements these programs have typically required.

Branch's new Flex configuration lets companies and platforms embed earned wage access inside the apps workers rely on in weeks rather than months. Set-up occurs with minimal engineering lift and without the time and attendance integration requirements these programs have typically required. Flexible ways to receive pay. Workers enrolled in either the Core or Flex models can now also receive funds instantly* to an existing debit card for a small fee or within two business days at no cost. With the Core model, workers also have the option to receive an instant transfer to the Branch App at no cost.

Regardless of how a company configures EWA, workers get the same straightforward experience: a clear view of what they've earned, fee-free options to access their pay, and the ability to receive funds in the way that works best for them. Designed to support workers' financial wellness, the Branch App provides a broader set of features including CashFlow, Savings, and Branch Rewards. Branch's infrastructure also supports the administrative and operational workflows around earned wage access, including tools that help customers streamline reporting and support their compliance efforts.

Built for the Way Today's Workforce Actually Gets Paid

As more businesses look to offer EWA alongside other payout options, Branch's workforce financial infrastructure lets them do it through a single system rather than stitching together point solutions. Beyond earned wage access, Branch supports paycard and direct deposit—a fast, compliant way to pay W-2 employees that also helps unbanked and underbanked workers receive their full paycheck—along with cashless tips & mileage, 1099 contractor payouts, W-2 employee payments, and embedded finance. With Branch, companies can start with a single use case and add others as needs grow, without re-onboarding workers or rebuilding their back end.

To learn more about Branch and its range of earned wage access options, visit https://branchapp.com/use-cases/earned-wage-access.

Branch is not a bank. Banking services, including money transmission, are provided by Lead Bank, Member FDIC. FDIC insurance only applies for eligible accounts should the bank holding your funds fail. The Branch Mastercard Debit Card is issued by Lead Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard and may be used everywhere Mastercard debit cards are accepted.

*Most instant transfers are usually completed within 30 minutes but may be delayed by service disruptions or connection issues.

About Branch

Branch provides workforce financial infrastructure, helping businesses and platforms manage the flow of worker payments and the operational processes surrounding them. Companies use Branch to power the movement of earnings to employees and independent contractors—including wages, tips, reimbursements, and other payouts—through financial technology that integrates into existing systems. Beyond facilitating payouts, Branch offers tools that support operational workflows connected to workforce payments. These tools help companies streamline processes, reduce manual work, and support administrative and compliance efforts. Branch powers workforce payments and financial services for many of the nation's leading companies and platforms across hospitality, marketplaces, vertical SaaS, workforce management systems, and staffing. To learn more about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com and follow us on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Adrianne Ho

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SOURCE Branch