Branch Expands Embedded 1099 Payouts with End-to-End Tax Filing Capabilities

GigSmart becomes first marketplace to adopt new offering, unifying contractor onboarding, payments, and tax filing

TAMPA, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, the leading provider of workforce financial infrastructure, today announced new offerings to its Branch Embedded 1099 payouts solution with the addition of 1099 tax filing capabilities. This evolution positions Branch as the end-to-end 1099 payout solution for platforms with large contractor workforces, combining fast, reliable payments with the critical infrastructure needed for W-9 collection, IRS verification, earnings tracking, and seamless 1099 form filing.

The Branch Embedded 1099 payouts solution brings contractor onboarding, payments, and tax filing capabilities into a single, integrated system, giving platforms the speed and solutions they need to optimize the worker experience while reducing operational overhead. GigSmart, a leader in hourly workforce management solutions, is the first platform to leverage Branch's new offering and provide contractors with quick onboarding, fast payout options, clear visibility into their earnings, and timely delivery of tax forms at year-end.

"At GigSmart, we're building a platform that works seamlessly for over 2 million workers and the businesses that rely on them," said Mitch Catino, Founder & COO at GigSmart. "Fast, reliable payouts and other tools for workers to manage their money with confidence are essential to that experience. Branch's payouts infrastructure allows us to deliver this at scale and ensure a great experience for our customers."

With the new offering, marketplaces and platforms can automate W-9 collection, quickly verify Tax Identification Numbers, and set rules for handling verification failures. Branch tracks all earnings paid through its platform and enables organizations to incorporate additional earnings data as needed, creating a single source of truth for contractor income throughout the year. During tax season, platforms simply review and approve their filing data while Branch submits 1099 forms to federal and state authorities and delivers digital or physical copies to workers, with full support for additional states and corrections.

"Platforms have long had to balance the need for fast contractor payments with the complexities of maintaining strong compliance," said Atif Siddiqi, founder and CEO at Branch. "This new offering gives them both fast, reliable payouts and tax filing capabilities in one scalable system purpose-built for contractor-centric businesses."

For more information, visit https://www.branchapp.com/use-cases/1099-independent-contractor-payouts.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered professional tax advice. Tax laws and regulations can be complex and vary based on your circumstances and location. We recommend consulting a licensed tax professional or financial advisor for advice. ‍The materials on branchapp.com are for informational purposes only and subject to our terms of use and privacy policy. Branch does not provide legal, financial, tax or insurance advice.

About Branch

Branch provides workforce financial infrastructure, helping businesses and platforms manage the flow of worker payments and the operational processes surrounding them. Companies use Branch to power the movement of earnings to employees and independent contractors—including wages, tips, reimbursements, and other payouts—through financial technology that integrates into existing systems. Beyond facilitating payouts, Branch offers tools that support operational workflows connected to workforce payments. These tools help companies streamline processes, reduce manual work, and support administrative and compliance efforts. Branch powers workforce payments and financial services for many of the nation's leading companies and platforms across hospitality, marketplaces, platforms, vertical SaaS, workforce management systems, and staffing industries.

About GigSmart

GigSmart is a Denver-based workforce technology platform that gives businesses across hospitality, food & beverage, retail, warehouse & manufacturing, transportation & logistics, stadiums & large events, facility services, restoration, construction & landscaping, and senior care a central hub to manage and scale their labor. Powered by AI-driven matching technology, GigSmart connects companies to over 2 million active workers nationwide through three integrated solutions: G-Force for workforce management and scheduling, G-Flex for on-demand temporary labor, and G-Board for permanent hiring. Companies use GigSmart to optimize labor costs, fill shifts faster, and build flexible workforces that scale with demand. For more information, visit gigsmart.com/business.

Contact:

Adrianne Ho

Branch

[email protected]

SOURCE Branch