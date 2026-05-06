Branch Launches TipCalc to Automate Tip Pooling and Cashless Tip Payouts for Restaurants

New tip management solution replaces manual spreadsheets with automated tip calculations, customizable offerings, real-time POS data, and fast access to tips for workers

TAMPA, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, a leading provider of workforce financial infrastructure, today announced the launch of TipCalc, an automated tip pooling and payout solution designed to help restaurants eliminate manual spreadsheets, reduce errors at close, and ensure workers receive fast access to their cashless tips.

TipCalc replaces manual spreadsheets with automated tip calculations, customizable offerings, real-time POS data, and fast access to tips for workers Speed Speed

Restaurants have long relied on spreadsheets and manual math to manage nightly tip pools with processes that are time-consuming, error-prone, and often lead to disputes among staff. TipCalc modernizes tip management by automating calculations and payouts through rule-based workflows that run in real time as POS data comes in, with final distributions pushed nightly for accuracy and reconciliation.

"Nightly tip calculations shouldn't slow down restaurant operations or create unnecessary friction for staff," said Atif Siddiqi, Founder and CEO at Branch. "TipCalc brings precision, transparency, and automation to tip pooling and payouts, helping managers close on time while giving workers confidence that their tips are accurate and accessible."

Automated Tip Calculations Built for Accuracy and Transparency

TipCalc integrates with leading point-of-sale systems, allowing restaurants to automatically pull real-time check and labor data. Restaurants can configure custom tip pooling and sharing rules based on revenue centers, job codes, and other operational needs, ensuring tips are calculated accurately and consistently.

At the close of each night, TipCalc calculates and distributes cashless tips directly to workers, even on weekends and holidays. The solution eliminates the need for pre-funding or cash handling, reducing the administrative burden for managers.

Workers can receive their tips directly in their Branch account at no cost or opt for instant delivery to a debit card for a small fee, providing flexibility in how they access their earnings.

Reducing Operational Friction at Scale

TipCalc also includes built-in reporting to provide visibility into tip distribution for owners, managers, and staff, helping reduce disputes and improve trust across teams. Additional controls such as alerts for large tips allow managers to review flagged transactions before payouts are finalized.

Branch powers workforce payments for hospitality brands including Union Square Hospitality Group, Twin Peaks, Domino's, Jimmy John's, Tom's Watch Bar, and Wingers. For more information about Branch TipCalc or to request a demo, visit https://www.branchapp.com/solutions/tipcalc or stop by the Branch booth (#5879) at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, May 16–19.

About Branch

Branch provides workforce financial infrastructure, helping businesses and platforms manage the flow of worker payments and the operational processes surrounding them. Companies use Branch to power the movement of earnings to employees and independent contractors—including wages, tips, reimbursements, and other payouts—through financial technology that integrates into existing systems. Beyond facilitating payouts, Branch offers tools that support operational workflows connected to workforce payments. These tools help companies streamline processes, reduce manual work, and support administrative and compliance efforts. Branch powers workforce payments and financial services for many of the nation's leading companies and platforms across hospitality, marketplaces, vertical SaaS, workforce management systems, and staffing. To learn more about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com and follow us on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Adrianne Ho

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SOURCE Branch