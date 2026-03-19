Prestigious Annual Awards Program Celebrates a Decade of Recognizing the World's Most Innovative Financial Technology Companies

TAMPA, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, a leading provider of workforce financial infrastructure, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Embedded Finance Platform of the Year" award in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market today.

Branch Named “Embedded Finance Platform of the Year” in 10th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Branch Embedded introduces a new model for flexible worker payouts, offering pre-built payout components that software companies, marketplaces, and other platforms can integrate in just weeks, without building or maintaining their own payments infrastructure. The solution enables businesses to accelerate time-to-market, boost worker loyalty, and unlock new revenue streams.

Branch Embedded manages the full payments lifecycle, including card issuing, monitoring, fraud protection, identity verification, disputes and chargebacks, and customer support. This provides platforms with the infrastructure, oversight, and operational support needed to run a compliant and scalable payments program. Marketplaces and platforms across hospitality, staffing, vertical software, payroll, and HR solutions use Branch Embedded to power worker payouts, while Branch's white label capabilities allow them to deliver a fully branded payment experience and debit card.

"Branch Embedded is redefining B2B payments by making fast, flexible worker payouts plug-and-play for platforms people rely on every day," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Branch Embedded removes the build vs. partner dilemma, and sets a new standard for platforms to embed compliant, scalable payout capabilities quickly, meet rising worker expectations, and expand growth opportunities without the heavy lift of building payments infrastructure from scratch."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2026 program represents a milestone year, reflecting a decade of spotlighting the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

"Branch Embedded is already accelerating growth for platforms that previously faced tradeoffs between speed, cost, and payments sophistication. But Branch Embedded goes further than payouts alone. Our solution offers the ability to turn payments into a strategic growth driver," said Atif Siddiqi, Founder and CEO of Branch. "We're pleased to accept the 'Embedded Finance Platform of the Year' award from FinTech Breakthrough. We'll continue to innovate and deliver products that meet the evolving needs of today's workforce, fueling the future of pay."

Payout capabilities include Earned Wage Access (EWA), 1099 payouts, Paycards, and other card-based options. Full-service paycards can be set up through a mobile-first experience with a digital bank account and Mastercard® debit card, providing benefits like banking with fee-free options, cashback rewards, and financial wellness tools. EWA gives workers access to a portion of their earned pay before payday within the app. 1099 Payouts allow contractors to choose their preferred method and receive payouts at any time, and payouts can be automated to the app, paycard, an existing bank account via Branch Direct, or custom branded digital wallet.

Branch is not a bank. Banking services are provided by Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC or Lead Bank, Member FDIC ("Sponsor Banks"), as listed on the back of a user's Branch Card. FDIC insurance only applies for eligible accounts should the Sponsor Bank holding the user's funds fail. The Branch Mastercard Debit Card is issued by the Sponsor Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard and may be used everywhere Mastercard debit cards are accepted.

About Branch

Branch provides workforce financial infrastructure, helping businesses and platforms manage the flow of worker payments and the operational processes surrounding them. Companies use Branch to power the movement of earnings to employees and independent contractors—including wages, tips, reimbursements, and other payouts—through financial technology that integrates into existing systems. Beyond facilitating payouts, Branch offers tools that support operational workflows connected to workforce payments. These tools help companies streamline processes, reduce manual work, and support administrative and compliance efforts. Branch powers workforce payments and financial services for many of the nation's leading companies and platforms across hospitality, marketplaces, vertical SaaS, workforce management systems, and staffing. To learn more about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com and follow us on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

CONTACT:

Adrianne Ho

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SOURCE Branch