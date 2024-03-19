Brand-New! Stuffed Crust Pizza from Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza Debuts New Stuffed Crust Pizza Just in Time for the Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza, the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundance of toppings, announces the launch of its brand-new Stuffed Crust Pizza. Available in all Donatos Pizza locations from March 25th through May 19th, fans can enjoy the limited-time Stuffed Crust Pizza just in time for the college basketball tournament. This innovative offering caters to the growing consumer demand for stuffed crust pizzas, particularly among Gen Zs and Millennials.

Donatos Pizza NEW Stuffed Crust

The Donatos Stuffed Crust Pizza is not just your typical stuffed crust; it's stuffed crust the Donatos way. This delicious limited-time offering features the brand's famous thin crispy crust, generously filled with melty mozzarella cheese and roasted garlic, creating a flavor slam dunk in every bite. Arriving just in time for the excitement of the tournament, Donatos Stuffed Crust Pizza is the perfect addition to any game day spread.

The Stuffed Crust Pizza Deal:

Enjoy a large one-topping Stuffed Crust Pizza for just $16.99 when you order online at www.donatos.com or through the Donatos Pizza app, valid from March 25 th through April 21 st.

"We're thrilled to release our all-new Stuffed Crust Pizza at a time when friends and family will be coming together to watch the big tournament," said Kevin King, President of Donatos Pizza. "This is the first time we've created a stuffed crust, and we are excited to do it the Donatos way with our crispy, thin crust and loaded with the quality toppings that we're known for."

For more information about Donatos Pizza, please visit www.donatos.com.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote, who founded Donatos Pizza in 1963. With 466 locations in 29 states, Donatos Pizza and its franchise partners operate 179 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida and Oklahoma. Donatos Pizza's products are also proudly served in 287 non-traditional locations (274 locations with Red Robin, nine sports and entertainment venues, and four REEF Kitchens). For more information, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

Betty Anne Richardson | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected] | (847) 945-1300 ext. 245

