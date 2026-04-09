Experienced revenue and customer success leader to scale Brandi AI's growth and category leadership in AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)

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MCLEAN, Va., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandi AI™, the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced the appointment of Liam Darmody as vice president of customer success and go-to-market operations. In this role, Darmody will lead customer success strategy, revenue operations and go-to-market execution as the company expands its position in the rapidly emerging Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) category.

The appointment comes as organizations increasingly shift from traditional search strategies to AI-driven discovery, where visibility in generative engines and answer-based systems is becoming critical to brand performance. Brandi AI has established early leadership in this space, with a proprietary framework for generative engine optimization and recent recognition as a G2 High Performer in the Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) category. Brandi AI was also recognized as an Intellyx 2025 Digital Innovator for pioneering the discipline of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

Darmody brings nearly 20 years of experience building and scaling customer success, revenue operations and go-to-market functions at high-growth technology companies. He has worked across industries including online commerce, real estate technology, technology consulting nd enterprise data, consistently driving measurable growth and customer retention.

"Liam brings a powerful combination of customer-first thinking and operational rigor at exactly the right time for Brandi AI," said Leah Nurik, co-founder and CEO of Brandi AI. "As companies navigate the shift to AI-driven discovery and answer engines, his experience building scalable, high-impact customer success and go-to-market systems will help us translate our category leadership into measurable outcomes for customers."

Prior to joining Brandi AI, Darmody held leadership roles at several prominent technology companies. At Homesnap, later acquired by CoStar Group, he helped drive 456% year-over-year direct sales revenue growth. At WillowTree, acquired by TELUS International, he built a recruitment marketing engine from the ground up. At AddThis, acquired by Oracle, he grew engaged enterprise accounts from zero to more than 600 while maintaining a 97% retention rate. Earlier in his career, he joined LivingSocial as employee No. 20 and helped scale the company into a global organization prior to its acquisition by Groupon.

Darmody will focus on aligning Brandi AI's customer experience with its go-to-market strategy, ensuring customers can effectively navigate the shift to generative search and maximize their visibility across AI-driven platforms.

"AI is fundamentally reshaping how people discover and engage with brands," said Darmody. "Brandi AI is at the forefront of defining how companies succeed in this new environment from Generative Engine Optimization to AI visibility more broadly. I'm excited to help scale a customer-centric organization that enables brands to adapt and win in this next era of search."

For more information about Brandi AI, visit https://mybrandi.ai/.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether—and how—a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai. Follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn.

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Brandi AI)

[email protected]

SOURCE Brandi AI