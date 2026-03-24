New partnership enables Wisse Kommunikatie to deliver greater client value by helping brands understand, measure and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers on ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity

Key Takeaways

Wisse Kommunikatie has joined the Brandi AI global agency partnership program to help clients improve visibility, trust and recognition in AI-generated answers.

The partnership reflects a shift in brand discovery toward AI-generated answers, as audiences increasingly rely on platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity to research and evaluate brands.

Brandi AI enables agencies to measure and improve AI visibility by showing where brands are cited in AI-generated answers, how they compare to competitors and which factors influence inclusion.

Wisse Kommunikatie is expanding its services beyond traditional public relations to include Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and AI visibility strategy, aligning communications with AI-driven discovery.

The collaboration helps organizations turn AI visibility insights into action, strengthening brand credibility, improving narrative control and increasing trust in AI-generated answers.

ARNHEM, Netherlands and MCLEAN, Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisse Kommunikatie , a leading full-service communications consultancy in the Netherlands with international reach and innovation focus, and Brandi AI™ , the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today jointly announced a new partnership. Wisse Kommunikatie has joined the Brandi Agency Partnership Program , a global initiative empowering agencies to help clients strengthen their presence and authority in AI-generated answers.

As generative AI reshapes how audiences discover and evaluate brands, agencies have a new responsibility: ensuring their clients are visible and trusted where decisions now begin. Through its partnership with Brandi AI, Wisse Kommunikatie will help clients uncover how their brands are represented across AI platforms, identify opportunities to strengthen credibility and translate that insight into lasting market trust.

"With Brandi AI, we can finally show clients how they appear inside AI-generated answers—and, just as importantly, why they do or don't show up," said Serge Beckers, managing partner of Wisse Kommunikatie. "Brandi AI reveals what's influencing visibility across tools like ChatGPT and Claude—from missing context to weak trust signals—so we can take clear, data-backed action. It's giving brands visibility and control in the AI discovery layer where buying decisions increasingly start but have long been impossible to measure."

Wisse Kommunikatie has been a household name in crisis communication in the Benelux region (Belgium-Netherlands-Luxembourg) for decades, currently with over 60 clients that benefit from the crisis consultants' extensive expertise and 24/7 availability.

"Crisis communication is another area in which we hugely benefit from the features of the Brandi platform," Beckers adds. "Adjusting or correcting a false narrative has never been more important. Adding Brandi to our toolbox hugely increases the influence and impact we can create for our clients."

"Agencies partnering with Brandi AI are changing the game for how brands create value in the AI era," said Leah Nurik, co-founder and CEO of Brandi AI. "Together, we're helping clients to truly understand how their brands are seen, cited and trusted by AI—and to turn those insights into stronger, more authentic visibility in AI-driven discovery."

For more information about Brandi AI, visit https://mybrandi.ai/ .

For more information about the Brandi Agency Partnership Program, visit https://mybrandi.ai/generative-engine-optimization-for-agencies/ .

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)?

Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) is the practice of improving how a brand is included, cited and represented in AI-generated answers. Unlike SEO, which focuses on rankings, GEO focuses on visibility within synthesized responses. According to Brandi AI, GEO influences whether a brand appears in AI-generated answers—and how accurately and credibly it is represented.

What new responsibilities do PR and marketing leaders have as AI reshapes brand discovery?

PR and marketing leaders must ensure their brand is visible, accurate and trusted in AI-generated answers. This requires understanding how AI interprets content, identifying visibility gaps and shaping narratives that appear in responses. According to Brandi AI, managing AI-driven visibility is emerging as a core responsibility as discovery shifts from search to generated answers.

How can PR teams measure, monitor and improve how their brand appears in AI-generated answers?

PR teams measure and improve AI visibility by tracking how their brand appears across real buyer questions. Platforms like Brandi AI show where brands are cited, how they compare to competitors and what drives inclusion. Brandi AI data indicate that continuous monitoring can help brands adapt as AI-generated outputs evolve.

How can global organizations maintain consistent brand visibility and trust across international markets and AI platforms?

Global organizations maintain consistent AI visibility by analyzing how their brand appears across languages and regions, then optimizing for local intent. Brandi AI notes that differences in AI-generated answers can emerge across markets, making it important to identify regional variations and adjust content accordingly.

About Wisse Kommunikatie

Wisse Kommunikatie is a communications consultancy based in Arnhem, The Netherlands, with an international reach. Since its founding in 1982, the company has worked for numerous B2B and B2C clients in innovative sectors such as ICT, automotive, transport & logistics, manufacturing, construction, and healthcare. Our mission: to improve organizations, people, and society by stimulating the adoption and acceptance of their innovations. Two services that we are widely known for, are crisis communication and media training. Two services that customers will soon come to know us for are ESG and sustainability reporting and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether—and how—a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai . Follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn .

Media contacts:

Serge Beckers

Wisse Kommunikatie

[email protected]

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Brandi AI)

[email protected]

SOURCE Brandi AI