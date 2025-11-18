Brandi AI Introduces Multi-Language, Multi-Geography Capability to Bring True Localization to the Era of AI Discovery

Brandi AI's new capability enables brands to understand, measure and optimize their visibility across languages, cultures and regions with true cultural and geographic precision

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandi AI , the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced a new multi-language, multi-geography capability for more than 15 languages. The new capability enables organizations and agencies to understand and optimize how their brands and client brands appear in generative AI answers across languages, cultures, regions in AI platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Perplexity, Grok and more.

"This new capability represents a transformative milestone in how global brands can understand and shape how they appear across cultures and markets within AI-driven discovery," said Leah Nurik, co-founder and CEO of Brandi AI. "Marketers and communication teams can now see how their content performs through the lens of real cultural and linguistic context, not just translation. In a world where AI is becoming the first point of contact between brands and buyers, cultural fluency is the new competitive advantage."

With this update, Brandi AI now supports generative analysis and prompt generation in Arabic, Czech, Dutch, Finnish, Flemish, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Mandarin, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slavic languages, Spanish and Swedish. Unlike traditional translation tools that stop at language conversion, Brandi AI's new capability empowers users to generate insights and visibility benchmarks that capture not only the language spoken but also the unique cultural nuances and search behaviors of each geography.

For example, Japanese speakers in Tokyo use expressions, slang and references that differ significantly from those used by Japanese speakers in San Francisco. Similarly, Spanish in Argentina includes idioms and vocabulary that reflect local culture and behavior, all nuances distinct from the Spanish spoken in Spain. Brandi AI captures these distinctions, accounting for how real people in different regions talk, search and interpret information. This enables brands to measure and improve how they appear in generative AI results as audiences actually experience them in each market.

In practice, this means the same forces that shape human communication — the words people choose, where they are used, and how they resonate within local contexts — now also shape how AI understands and ranks brands. Each factor plays a distinct role in determining how a brand shows up in generative results:

Language shapes perception. The way a message is phrased can determine whether it's recognized as authoritative or ignored by AI. Authentic, culturally fluent language helps ensure that brand messages are accurately interpreted and included in generative responses that reflect local communication styles.

Geography defines intent. A query typed in Los Angeles may have a different meaning, tone and desired outcome than the same phrase in Tokyo. Brandi AI captures these geographic distinctions, allowing brands to understand and optimize for the unique intent patterns that drive local AI results.

Localization builds equity. When brands adapt their narratives to regional context, not just language, they gain relevance, trust and visibility in AI discovery. Consistent localization strengthens brand equity across markets, ensuring global recognition is built on authentic local resonance.

The new multi-language, multi-geography capability also expands the reach of Brandi AI's Global Agency Partnership Program , which empowers digital, branding, public relations, and content agency partners across continents. Through collaborations with agency partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Brandi AI ensures that true localization and cultural fluency are achieved at scale. These partnerships enable Brandi AI to deliver insights grounded in real regional expertise, ensuring that brands in every market benefit from data and interpretation informed by local context.

"Brands today want to strengthen their visibility in generative AI results globally—not just in one language or one market," said Mike Maynard, chairman of Napier , a leading global B2B technology PR and marketing agency and member of Brandi's Agency Partnership Program. "We are an agency that works with B2B brands on a global basis, and Brandi is the only GEO tool that delivers the insight across different languages, regions and culture that our clients need."

"True AI visibility starts with understanding people, not just algorithms," said Nurik. "Our global partnerships make that possible, helping us build the most culturally and linguistically intelligent, effective product for global and regional brands. By working closely with agencies and experts in every region, we are evolving a platform that drives real, measurable impact and ensures brands resonate authentically across markets and languages."

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to Generative AI, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. The platform tracks the real questions people ask AI, shows if and how a brand is mentioned in AI-generated answers and benchmarks visibility against competitors through its Brandi Competitive Market Universe™. Together, these insights create advanced market visibility that reflects how people actually research and evaluate products and services today. With this foundation, Brandi equips marketing leaders and teams with data-driven recommendations to refine existing web content and marketing assets and shape content strategies that earn brand mentions and citations by AI models. Built for marketers by marketers, Brandi supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy; content, PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility; and founders and startups seeking early traction. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai . For more information, visit mybrandi.ai . Follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn and X .

