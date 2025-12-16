Analyst firm Intellyx recognizes Brandi AI for pioneering how brands measure, benchmark and improve visibility in AI-generated answers

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandi AI, the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced it has been named a winner of the 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award, presented by Intellyx, an industry analyst firm focused on enterprise digital transformation and the leading edge vendors that are driving it.

"Winning the Intellyx Digital Innovator Award validates what the market is demanding right now: clarity and competitive context in the AI discovery layer," said Leah Nurik, co-founder and CEO of Brandi AI. "It also points to the bigger shift that's underway—marketing teams need visibility they can actually understand, compare and act on as AI becomes the front door to decision-making. Brandi exists to help enterprises and brands of all sizes compete confidently in that future by defining market narratives, product categories, and positioning themselves positively in AI answers."

Brandi AI helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to generative AI. The platform tracks the real questions people ask AI, shows if and how a brand is mentioned in AI-generated answers and benchmarks visibility against competitors through its intelligence layer, the Competitive Market Universe™. Brandi goes beyond tracking to deliver insights, strategies, and optimization features tailored to every stage of AI visibility, making AI visibility measurable, actionable, and realized for CMOs, product marketers, and content, PR, SEO, agencies, and digital marketing teams.

As buyer discovery moves into generative platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity, Brandi supports modern marketing teams with:

Refinement for user intent: Aligns existing pages and assets to what buyers are trying to solve when they ask AI questions—improving the likelihood of inclusion in AI-generated answers.

Competitor context: Benchmarks how often a brand and competitors appear in AI answers, how messaging is represented, and which buyer questions surface one brand over another.

Actionable GEO framework: Provides a repeatable system to diagnose technical and messaging gaps and prioritize fixes that improve authority and visibility.

Brandi integrates into existing SEO, PR and content workflows, delivering prompt-level analytics, competitive benchmarking and actionable recommendations without replatforming or major process changes.

To view the complete list of winners, visit https://intellyx.com/2025/12/08/announcing-the-winter-2025-intellyx-digital-innovator-award-winners.

For more information about Brandi AI, visit https://mybrandi.ai.

