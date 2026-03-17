Users rank Brandi AI highest across eight critical AEO capabilities — from visibility tracking and competitive benchmarking to implementation, optimization, reporting and support — as brands seek presence inside AI-generated answers and LLM results

MCLEAN, Va., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandi AI™, the leading intelligence-driven enterprise platform for AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced it has been named a High Performer in G2's Spring 2026 Grid® Report for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO). This recognition is based on top-tier customer satisfaction ratings from verified users.

In G2's report, Brandi AI received high marks across its AI-native visibility, analytics and optimization capabilities:

AI answer platform visibility tracking (99%) — Users report gaining measurable insight into how often and where their brand appears inside AI-generated answers.

— Users report gaining measurable insight into how often and where their brand appears inside AI-generated answers. Competitive AI answer share (Share of Voice) benchmarking (100%) — Teams can see which competitors are being cited in AI responses — and why.

— Teams can see which competitors are being cited in AI responses — and why. AI answer sentiment and brand perception analysis (94%) — Brands can understand not just whether they are mentioned, but also how AI systems describe them, revealing tone, positioning and potential reputation risk within generated answers.

— Brands can understand not just whether they are mentioned, but also how AI systems describe them, revealing tone, positioning and potential reputation risk within generated answers. Content optimization for AI citation (99%) — Marketers receive structured guidance to improve citation likelihood and authority.

— Marketers receive structured guidance to improve citation likelihood and authority. Executive reporting for AI visibility ROI (98%) — Leadership teams can track AI visibility as a performance channel.

Brandi AI also received top ratings for ease of implementation (100%) and quality of support (100%). Ninety-nine percent of verified users said they would recommend the Brandi AI platform to others.

"As buyers increasingly rely on AI platforms instead of traditional search engines, visibility inside AI-generated answers and summaries is now a driver of reputation and revenue," said Leah Nurik, CEO and co-founder of Brandi AI. "Brandi AI's recognition as a High Performer by G2 signals two things: organizations are prioritizing AI visibility as a core marketing function, and they need clear guidance on how to improve their AI visibility to compete effectively. Brandi provides the measurement, optimization tools and clear KPIs teams need to improve accountability and strengthen their brand's presence inside AI-generated answers."

Since its launch in October 2025, Brandi AI has rapidly expanded its platform capabilities and market adoption. It introduced multi-language and multi-geography visibility analysis, expanded the Brandi Optimization Hub to help organizations transform web, PR and LinkedIn assets into AI-ready content without rewriting them, and launched a global agency partnership program for marketing, PR and branding firms to build new AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization service offerings. Brandi AI was also named a 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator, recognizing its leadership in helping brands measure, benchmark and improve visibility in AI-generated answers.

Brandi AI's recognition by G2 reflects a larger market shift where brands can no longer rely on traditional search engine rankings alone to drive discovery. Buyers are increasingly turning to AI systems like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews for direct answers and summaries. Many companies have little to no visibility into whether they are cited, referenced or excluded from these AI results. The Brandi AI platform was built to solve that exact visibility gap.

Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) represent the next evolution of digital marketing. According to Brandi AI, AEO structures content to answer specific buyer questions in ways AI systems can easily extract, cite, and summarize. GEO goes further by optimizing for trust, citation, and recurring reference, helping generative AI systems consistently associate a brand with authority over time. Together, AEO and GEO move brands beyond simple AI discoverability to measurable influence within AI-generated answers.

For more information about Brandi AI, visit https://mybrandi.ai.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI is a leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to Generative AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether—and how—a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi provides data-driven guidance to help marketers refine existing web content and create AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B, Brandi helps CMOs and product marketers define category strategy, enables content, PR, SEO and digital teams to drive visibility and supports founders and startups in gaining early traction. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai and follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Brandi AI)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brandi AI