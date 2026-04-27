Enterprise GEO platform recognized in the 2026 American Business Awards for helping marketing, PR, SEO and digital teams measure and improve brand visibility in AI-generated answers

MCLEAN, Va., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandi AI, the leading enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform for marketing, PR, content and digital teams, today announced it has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the Marketing/Public Relations Solution category for Technology Solutions in the 2026 American Business Awards®. Brandi AI helps companies and brands measure, monitor and optimize how their brands appear in AI-generated answers across platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity. The platform gives corporate and product marketing, PR, content and digital teams actionable insight into brand mentions, citations, sentiment and competitive share of voice as AI becomes the new front door to buyer discovery.

Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), also known as Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), is the emerging discipline focused on improving how brands are represented, cited and recommended in AI-generated answers. Brandi AI helps organizations understand whether they appear in the answers buyers trust, what sources AI systems rely on when describing their category and what actions can improve visibility, credibility and competitive positioning across AI answer engines.

"This industry recognition means a lot because it validates the larger trend: AI search is the new front door to discovery, where people form opinions, compare brands and decide where to begin before they ever land on a website or talk to a salesperson," said Leah Nurik, CEO and co-founder of Brandi AI. "Brandi AI helps companies see what AI is saying about them, where they show up and where they are missing from the conversation.

"Then, Brandi helps marketers close those gaps by strengthening the strategy, content, sources and signals that shape how AI systems describe and recommend them," said Nurik. "As AI becomes the first stop for research and decision-making, brands need to understand, measure and improve how they are represented in the answers people trust."

The American Business Awards are an annual U.S. business awards program. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," this year's awards program received more than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes in a wide range of categories.

The American Business Awards recognized Brandi AI for addressing one of the most urgent shifts in digital marketing and communications: the movement from search-only discovery to AI-assisted discovery. As more people use conversational AI assistants and answer engines to research companies and brands, compare options and make decisions, brands need a way to understand how they appear in those answers and what content, citations and authority signals influence that visibility.

The Brandi AI platform helps teams:

Measure brand visibility in AI-generated answers across major AI platforms.

Track brand mentions, citations, sentiment and competitive share of voice.

Identify where competitors appear more often or more favorably in AI answers.

Understand which sources AI systems cite when answering high-intent buyer questions.

Optimize existing content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn mentions and citations.

Monitor AI visibility across categories, competitors, languages and global regions.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York."

Brandi AI was recognized as a 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator for Brandi AI's leadership in helping brands measure, benchmark and improve visibility in AI-generated answers. It was also named a High Performer in G2's Spring 2026 Grid® Report for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO).

Brandi AI's G2 reviews reflect strong user validation for the platform's ability to help teams understand and improve their presence in AI-generated answers. In the G2 report, verified users gave Brandi AI especially high ratings across core AI visibility and GEO functions, including:

AI answer platform visibility tracking: 99% — Helps teams see where, how often and in what context their brand appears in AI-generated answers.

— Helps teams see where, how often and in what context their brand appears in AI-generated answers. Competitive AI answer share of voice benchmarking: 100% — Shows how a brand's AI visibility compares with competitors and which companies are being surfaced in relevant answers.

— Shows how a brand's AI visibility compares with competitors and which companies are being surfaced in relevant answers. AI answer sentiment and brand perception analysis: 94% — Reveals how AI systems characterize a brand, including tone, positioning, perceived strengths and potential reputation risks.

— Reveals how AI systems characterize a brand, including tone, positioning, perceived strengths and potential reputation risks. Content optimization for AI citation: 99% — Provides guidance to help marketers strengthen content for better visibility, authority and citation potential in AI answers.

— Provides guidance to help marketers strengthen content for better visibility, authority and citation potential in AI answers. Executive reporting for AI visibility ROI: 98% — Gives leadership teams a way to evaluate AI visibility as an emerging performance and discovery channel.

In the G2 report, Brandi AI also earned 100% ratings for ease of implementation and quality of support, and 99% of verified users said they would recommend the platform.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at https://aba.stevieawards.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AI visibility?

AI visibility is how often, accurately and credibly a brand appears when AI tools generate answers. For example, platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity may summarize, compare or recommend organizations before someone ever visits a website. Brandi AI describes this as part of the shift from search-only discovery to AI-assisted discovery.

How do I get my brand to show up in AI answers more often?

A brand can appear more often in AI answers by improving the content, citations and authority signals that AI systems use to understand it. Generative Engine Optimization helps teams identify which sources influence AI-generated answers and where the brand is mentioned, cited or missing. Brandi AI supports this process by helping teams improve AI visibility, credibility, sentiment and competitive positioning and can be used by mid-market and enterprise companies looking to improve their positions in AI search answers.

Why should I care what ChatGPT or other AI tools say about my brand?

What AI tools say about a brand matters because those answers can shape how people understand, compare and evaluate an organization. If a brand is missing, inaccurately described or cited less often than its competitors, it may lose influence at key moments in research. Tracking AI mentions, citations, sentiment and share of voice helps teams find and close those gaps. That is why companies use a GEO platform like Brandi AI to help optimize brand positioning in AI search answers.

Can I see how AI is describing my company and fix it if it's wrong?

Yes, companies can monitor how AI systems describe them and take steps to improve inaccurate or incomplete representations. This includes tracking brand mentions, citations, sentiment, source influence and competitive share of voice in AI-generated answers. A platform such as Brandi AI helps marketing, PR, SEO and digital teams identify visibility gaps and optimize content for stronger AI citation.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AITM is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether—and how—a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai. Follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Brandi AI)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brandi AI