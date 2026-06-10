Analyst firm Intellyx recognizes Brandi AI for its role in redefining brand intelligence for the AI era

MCLEAN, Va., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandi AI, the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for enterprise Brand Intelligence, AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced it has been named a winner of the 2026 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award. The award is presented by Intellyx, an industry analyst firm focused on enterprise digital transformation and the leading-edge vendors that are driving it.

"Winning the Intellyx Digital Innovator Award is a meaningful signal that the market is asking for more clarity around AI discovery," said Leah Nurik, CEO of Brandi AI. "Teams need to understand not only whether their brand appears in AI-generated answers, but how they appear, who they are compared against, and what narrative and sentiment is being formed around them. As AI becomes a starting point for decision-making, AI visibility is now essential. Brandi helps companies make sense of that landscape, shape the categories they compete in, and earn citations and mentions in AI answers with greater accuracy, confidence and intent."

Brandi AI helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to generative AI. The platform tracks and identifies the real questions people ask AI, shows if and how a brand is mentioned in AI-generated answers and benchmarks visibility and brand sentiment against competitors through its deep intelligence layer. Brandi AI goes beyond tracking to deliver measurable brand intelligence across the full AI discovery journey. With insights, strategies and optimization features built for CMOs, product marketers, content teams, communications, PR teams and digital marketers, Brandi AI makes AI visibility measurable, actionable and achievable.

As buyer discovery moves into generative platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity, Brandi AI supports modern cross-functional marketing teams with:

Refinement for user intent: Aligns existing pages and assets with what buyers are trying to solve when they ask AI questions, increasing the likelihood of inclusion in AI-generated answers.

Aligns existing pages and assets with what buyers are trying to solve when they ask AI questions, increasing the likelihood of inclusion in AI-generated answers. Sentiment analysis: Identifies and impacts how brand perception and sentiment are changing over time through Brandi AI's patent-pending Sentiment Hub.

Identifies and impacts how brand perception and sentiment are changing over time through Brandi AI's patent-pending Sentiment Hub. Competitor context: Benchmarks how often a brand and competitors appear in AI answers, how messaging is represented and which buyer questions surface one brand over another.

Benchmarks how often a brand and competitors appear in AI answers, how messaging is represented and which buyer questions surface one brand over another. Actionable GEO framework: Provides a repeatable system for understanding shifting market themes, diagnosing technical and messaging gaps and prioritizing fixes that improve authority and visibility.

Brandi AI integrates into existing marketing, PR, content and digital workflows, delivering prompt-level analytics, competitive benchmarking, sentiment analysis and actionable recommendations without replatforming or major process changes.

Brandi AI has earned several additional industry recognitions for its innovation in AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Brandi AI won a Gold 2026 Stevie® Award in the Marketing/Public Relations Technology Solution category for helping brands stay visible as AI reshapes discovery and decision-making. It was also named a G2 Spring 2026 High Performer for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), with verified users giving the platform top ratings for competitive AI answer Share-of-Voice benchmarking, AI answer platform visibility tracking and content optimization for AI citation.

To view the complete list of Intellyx Digital Innovation Awards winners, visit https://intellyx.com/2026/05/27/2026-intellyx-digital-innovator-award-winners-announced/.

For more information about Brandi AI, visit https://mybrandi.ai.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is AI visibility?

AI visibility measures how often, how accurately and why a brand surfaces in AI-generated answers. It reveals whether AI platforms recognize a company, describe it correctly, cite credible sources, and include it when buyers ask about vendors, solutions, competitors or categories. Platforms like Brandi AI help organizations measure, monitor, and optimize their AI visibility.

Does my company need a strategy for AI visibility?

Buyers now use AI platforms to research vendors, compare solutions and form opinions — often before they ever visit your website or talk to sales. An AI visibility strategy ensures your brand shows up, is described accurately and gets recommended in those answers. For companies looking to keep growing their customer base, measuring and improving both AI visibility and brand sentiment in AI answers has become essential. Brand intelligence and AEO/GEO platforms, such as Brandi AI, are built to do exactly that.

How is Generative Engine Optimization different from traditional SEO?

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is keyword-driven and helps brands improve their visibility in traditional "blue link" search results. Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) helps brands improve how they are understood, described, cited and recommended in AI-generated answers — where buyers receive a direct, synthesized response instead of a list of links.

Why do competitors show up in AI answers instead of my brand?

Competitors surface when AI platforms find stronger evidence about them online — media coverage, analyst mentions, reviews, comparison pages, customer stories and partner content all build credibility and relevance. Research from Brandi AI shows that AI models favor unpaid sources such as owned content and earned media, with most citations published in the past 11 months. The takeaway: an ongoing AEO/GEO program increases your mentions and Share of Voice in AI answers. Platforms like Brandi AI help you optimize that presence and run it as a dynamic, continuous program.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise Brand Intelligence, AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether — and how — a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi AI provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi AI supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai. Follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Brandi AI)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brandi AI