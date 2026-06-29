The prestigious Bulldog PR Award validates GMG and Brandi AI's leadership in how public relations (PR) professionals and PR agencies can use AEO to improve brand visibility, credibility and discoverability in AI-generated answers

MCLEAN, Va., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) and Brandi AI today announced they have been named the Gold winner for Best Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) Results in a Campaign in the 2026 Bulldog PR Awards. Presented by Bulldog Reporter, a leading PR and communications trade publication, the Bulldog PR Awards honor the most outstanding campaigns, agencies and communications professionals across the industry.

Bulldog PR Award Gabriel Marketing Group logo

The Bulldog PR Awards are considered to be among the most competitive awards programs in the public relations industry and the only PR awards program judged exclusively by working journalists. The judges' collective credentials include Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism, nationally syndicated columns, investigative reporting, newsroom leadership, feature writing, public relations strategy and multimedia publishing.

"This Gold Bulldog PR Award is more than industry recognition. It validates a major shift in how public relations creates even more measurable business value," said Michiko Morales, president of Gabriel Marketing Group, a B2B technology public relations agency that helps companies build visibility, credibility and market authority. "For decades, PR has helped companies earn credibility through earned media and trust through third-party validation. Now, as AI becomes a front door to discovery, that same credibility is influencing how buyers encounter, evaluate and understand companies in AI-generated answers, long before they ever visit a website or speak with sales. This win proves that PR has a powerful role to play in the AI era."

"AI is changing how companies are found, understood and evaluated, and this award confirms that AEO and GEO are essential to brand intelligence and modern brand strategy," said Leah Nurik, CEO of Brandi AI, the leading platform for enterprise Brand Intelligence, AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization. "As AI platforms shape early perceptions of brands, markets and leadership, PR is essential to influencing the narratives, sentiment and authority signals those AI systems surface. Gabriel Marketing Group's results show what is possible when owned content, earned credibility and AI visibility intelligence work together."

AEO, also called Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), focuses on whether AI answer engines can accurately understand, summarize, compare and cite a company or brand in response to high-intent questions. For companies and brands, AI makes two forms of credibility more important: original owned content and trusted earned media. Owned content gives AI systems clear information about what a company does, who it serves and why it matters. Earned media provides the external validation AI systems use to assess authority, explain value and include a company in buyer-facing answers.

For its award-winning campaign, B2B tech PR agency GMG integrated owned content, media relations, thought leadership and AEO to strengthen its presence across AI-generated answers to B2B technology PR queries. Through its strategic partnership with Brandi AI, GMG established a baseline for AI visibility, monitored how the agency appeared across AI answer engines, and measured changes in brand mentions, share of voice and citation frequency over time.

GMG then turned those insights into action. The agency updated key website pages so its services, case studies, pricing guidance, client outcomes and points of differentiation were easier for AI systems to understand and cite. GMG also created a 10-part blog series mapped to the questions B2B technology buyers were asking AI tools, including when PR is worth the investment, how to measure PR ROI, how to choose a B2B tech PR agency and how PR and GEO work together. At the same time, GMG continued generating earned media and thought leadership to strengthen the third-party authority signals that AI systems use to evaluate brand credibility.

Within 120 days, the campaign delivered measurable gains across AI visibility, citation authority, search performance and lead generation:

AI visibility: GMG mentions in AI-generated answers increased by 830%, moving the agency to second overall for relevant B2B technology PR queries and outperforming firms 5–10x larger with larger budgets and more widely recognized brands.

GMG mentions in AI-generated answers increased by 830%, moving the agency to second overall for relevant B2B technology PR queries and outperforming firms 5–10x larger with larger budgets and more widely recognized brands. Overall citation authority: GMG's domain citation rate across seven major AI models increased by 1,746%, with GMG cited in nearly one in four AI-generated answers to relevant B2B technology PR queries across seven major AI models.

GMG's domain citation rate across seven major AI models increased by 1,746%, with GMG cited in nearly one in four AI-generated answers to relevant B2B technology PR queries across seven major AI models. Google AI Overviews visibility: GMG's domain citation rate in Google AI Overviews increased by 6,186%, with GMG cited in nearly one in two AI-generated answers to relevant B2B technology PR queries.

GMG's domain citation rate in Google AI Overviews increased by 6,186%, with GMG cited in nearly one in two AI-generated answers to relevant B2B technology PR queries. Traditional search performance: GMG saw a secondary lift in traditional search visibility, increasing ranked keywords by 250%, click-throughs by 300% and impressions by 900% while ranking for seven high-value keywords for the first time.

GMG saw a secondary lift in traditional search visibility, increasing ranked keywords by 250%, click-throughs by 300% and impressions by 900% while ranking for seven high-value keywords for the first time. Lead generation: GMG generated three new, highly qualified business leads directly attributed to AI-driven discovery.

For more information about Gabriel Marketing Group, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com.

For more information about Brandi AI's Brandi Intelligence, AI visibility and GEO platform, visit https://mybrandi.ai.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise Brand Intelligence, AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether — and how — a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi AI provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi AI supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai.

About Gabriel Marketing Group

Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is an award-winning B2B technology public relations agency that helps startups, scaleups and established technology companies clarify complex stories, build visibility and earn market credibility. As B2B technology buyers form opinions through media coverage, analyst commentary, thought leadership, third-party proof and AI-generated responses, GMG helps companies become easier to find, understand, trust and choose. The agency offers flexible integrated PR programs, focused service engagements and tailored service mixes that can include strategic messaging, strategic PR, media relations, analyst relations, thought leadership, owned content, social media, AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). GMG maintains a strategic partnership with Brandi AI and is a member of Eurocom Worldwide, the Global PR Network for B2B & Technology, and the E3 International Agency Network, an international network of independently-owned B2B PR and marketing agencies. For more information, visit gabrielmarketing.com.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brandi AI