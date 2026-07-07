The new partnership expands the agency's Generative Engine Optimization service that helps clients understand, measure and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers

LOS ANGELES and MCLEAN, Va., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As generative AI reshapes how audiences discover brands, The Pollack Group (TPG), an independent creative, digital, marketing and public relations agency, has partnered with Brandi AI™, the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for enterprise Brand Intelligence, AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), to give clients visibility and control over how they appear in AI-generated answers on ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity. TPG has joined the Brandi Agency Partnership Program, a global initiative empowering agencies to help clients strengthen their presence, authority and influence in the AI-generated answers.

Through its partnership with Brandi AI, TPG will help clients uncover how their brands are represented across AI platforms, identify opportunities to strengthen credibility and translate that insight into lasting market trust.

"With Brandi AI, we can demonstrate to clients how they appear inside AI-generated answers, and, just as importantly, why they do or don't show up," said Jackie Liu, senior vice president, The Pollack Group. "Brandi AI reveals what's influencing visibility across tools like ChatGPT and Claude, from missing context to weak trust signals so that we can take clear, data-backed action."

TPG will integrate Brandi AI's intelligence layer directly into its client programs, from initial brand audits that reveal how a company currently appears in AI-generated answers, to ongoing optimization that strengthens credibility signals and earned citations over time. Clients across TPG's consumer, technology, travel and tourism, financial services and nonprofit practices will have access to this capability as part of their broader communications and marketing strategies.

"We're at an inflection point where AI is becoming the first stop in the buyer journey, and agencies like TPG that build this capability now won't just help clients keep up — they'll help them lead," said Leah Nurik, co-founder and CEO of Brandi AI. "This partnership will help TPG's clients close the gap between traditional brand visibility and AI visibility with a clearer path to understand, measure and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers."

To learn more about TPG's AI visibility capabilities, visit https://pollackgroup.com/sited.

For more information about the Brandi Agency Partnership Program, visit https://mybrandi.ai/generative-engine-optimization-for-agencies/.

Frequently Asked Questions About AI Visibility and Generative AI Discovery

How can a brand know if AI platforms are accurately describing its company, products or services?

A brand can test the questions customers, buyers, journalists and partners are likely to ask in AI platforms, then compare the answers against its current positioning, offerings, differentiators and proof points. The analysis should show whether the brand appears, how it is described and which sources influence the answer.

What types of content help brands appear more often in AI-generated answers?

Brands can improve AI visibility by publishing clear, specific and evidence-backed content that answers high-intent audience questions. Strong signals include service pages, product explainers, comparison pages, case studies, thought leadership, earned media, analyst mentions, reviews, FAQs and authoritative industry commentary.

Why does AI visibility matter if a brand already performs well in traditional search engine results?

AI visibility matters because ranking in search results is different from being included and accurately represented in AI-generated answers. A brand can perform well in search and still be absent, mischaracterized or overshadowed by competitors in answers from ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, Claude or Gemini.

How often should companies monitor how they appear in AI-generated answers?

Companies should monitor AI visibility regularly because AI-generated answers change as new content, media coverage, reviews, analyst reports and competitor narratives appear online. Monitoring is especially important during launches, messaging updates, market expansion, funding announcements, reputation issues and competitive campaigns.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether—and how—a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai. Follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn.

About The Pollack Group

The Pollack Group is an integrated creative, marketing, and public relations agency with offices in Los Angeles and New York. Founded in 1985, the agency partners with iconic global brands, ambitious challengers, and purpose-driven organizations across consumer, technology, financial services, travel and tourism, and nonprofit sectors. Its proprietary solutions, spanning leadership positioning, message development, crisis communications, audience intelligence, and AI-era brand visibility, are built for brands that compete to win. The Pollack Group is a partner in The Worldcom Public Relations Group, with reach across 132 offices worldwide. Learn more at pollackgroup.com.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brandi AI