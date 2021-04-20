Brandman University extends its partnership with Regent Education to further enrich its student financial aid experience.

Brandman University's robust online and on-campus programs are designed to support non-traditional students who need to pursue their studies on their own schedules. It is in support of these non-traditional enrollment programs that Brandman originally partnered with Regent, the only independent provider of financial aid automation solutions for institutions offering non-traditional enrollment models. Thanks to Regent's automation of Brandman's semester-based and non-term CBE programs, instead of focusing on unnecessary workarounds, financial aid staff members are now free to deliver the personalized support that a community of students from diverse backgrounds with diverse needs requires.

With the additions of Regent Plan and Regent Award for Salesforce, Brandman will further enrich its support services and, ultimately, its student experience.

"At Brandman, we have focused on providing students assistance at each stage of their academic careers. This includes Enrollment and One-Stop advising to support students' financial aid journeys," indicated Gary Brahm, Chancellor of Brandman University. "Regent's automated planning tools and integration with our enrollment- and student-advising Salesforce tools provide a valuable extension of financial aid planning and visibility to ensure our students successfully progress through their programs."

"Regent's financial aid automation across any enrollment model should extend to the student and counselor. By providing a range of tools, including dynamic borrowing comparisons and insightful CRM integration with Salesforce, the Regent Suite can enhance markedly the range of student financial aid support our clients can provide," said Jim Hermens, Chief Executive Officer at Regent Education.

In October, Brandman rolled out Regent Award for Salesforce, providing key financial aid indicators into the CRM, and deployed Regent Plan in February across the entire student, One-Stop, and Enrollment-Advisor populations.

Brandman University is a private, nonprofit institution accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission. As part of the Chapman University System, Brandman blends a legacy of academic excellence with innovative programs and support services designed for students with busy schedules. The university offers more than 80 undergraduate, graduate, credential and certificate programs. Brandman serves about 24,000 students, more than 14,000 of whom enroll in academic credit programs at 25 physical campuses in California and Washington as well as online. Brandman offers fully online courses for students anywhere in the United States and for military personnel serving abroad. For additional information, visit https://www.brandman.edu/.

Regent Education is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that simplify the financial aid process for higher education institutions offering traditional and nontraditional enrollment models. Regent offers a suite of solutions encompassing the automation of financial aid management, verification processes, student financial planning, and state financial aid application. Regent's financial aid management solutions offer institutions an unprecedented ability to automate the financial aid process to increase efficiency, mitigate compliance risks, expand enrollment, improve the student experience, and enhance financial management and financial aid lifecycle visibility. To learn more about Regent Education, visit https://regenteducation.com.

