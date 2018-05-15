Brandon D. Bellew Sworn In As Clearwater Bar Association President For 2018-2019 Term

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon D. Bellew, a partner with the firm of Johnson, Pope, Bokor Ruppel & Burns, LLP, takes the helm as President of the Clearwater Bar Association at the annual Law Day Membership luncheon held at Safety Harbor Resort& Spa.

"I am honored to be following in the footsteps of so many great lawyers who have served as President of the Clearwater Bar before me. I will do my best to carry on their great work and move the Bar Association forward," says Bellew.