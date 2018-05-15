Brandon D. Bellew Sworn In As Clearwater Bar Association President For 2018-2019 Term

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon D. Bellew, a partner with the firm of Johnson, Pope, Bokor Ruppel & Burns, LLP, takes the helm as President of the Clearwater Bar Association at the annual Law Day Membership luncheon held at Safety Harbor Resort& Spa.
"I am honored to be following in the footsteps of so many great lawyers who have served as President of the Clearwater Bar before me. I will do my best to carry on their great work and move the Bar Association forward," says Bellew.
Bellew is the fourth attorney at Johnson Pope to serve as President of the Association. He is proud to carry on the Firm's great tradition of service to the Clearwater Bar Association. F. Wallace Pope held the position in 1980, Elizabeth J. Daniels in 1988 and Joshua T. Chilson in 2014.
With more than 900 members, the Clearwater Bar Association has been serving the community since 1930. Its mission is "working for the greater good of attorneys and the community-at-large. To exceed the expectations of both the legal profession and the community as a model of service and action."
CONTACT: Suzanne Kinman, 813-767-0960, suzannek@jpfirm.com
SOURCE Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP
