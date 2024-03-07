Johnson Pope's Litigation Team Continues Its Commitment to Growth with the Addition of Steven C. Pratico

A graduate of University of Notre Dame Law School, Steven is a well-recognized leader in the legal community with Admissions in Florida, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Florida, and the U.S. Tax Court.

Steven's civic and charitable commitments are also expansive including:

ReliaQuest Bowl; Executive Member of the Board of Directors; 2017 Chair of Board of Directors; AdventHealth Hospital Foundation; Board of Directors, Pasco Sheriff's Charities; Vice-Chairman of Board of Directors, Ducks Unlimited Pasco County; Chair of Board of Directors, and Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corp., Board of Directors.

"Johnson Pope is committed to the Tampa Bay region with offices in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater. Because of the exciting growth in Tampa Bay, Johnson Pope intends to continue the growth of each of its offices by hiring highly skilled lawyers like Steve," emphasizes Darryl Richards, Managing Partner.

Established in 1973, Johnson Pope remains committed to delivering the highest quality legal services to our clients.

For more information about Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns, LLP, and its comprehensive range of legal services, visit https://www.jpfirm.com .

