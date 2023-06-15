Brandon Powell Honored As Nearshore Entrepreneur of the Year, 2023

ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HatchWorks is honored to announce that its CEO and Founder, Brandon Powell, has been recognized as the Nearshore Entrepreneur of the Year at the Nexus 2023 Illuminate Awards, a prestigious event organized by Nearshore Americas.

Brandon Powell, CEO and Founder of HatchWorks.
Powell's recognition as the Nearshore Entrepreneur of the Year reflects his exemplary leadership, entrepreneurial vision, and significant contributions to the Nearshore services industry. This accolade is a testament to Powell's unique approach of blending U.S. expertise with Latin America's scalability and affordability, creating an organic expansion that has strengthened HatchWorks' market presence and fostered significant company growth. His strategic acumen and innovative mindset have created remarkable growth at HatchWorks, earning it a spot on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in 2021.

Under Powell's leadership, HatchWorks has established a high-performance culture based on a clear vision and core values, earning the company recognition as a best place to work three times. His commitment to transparency and inclusivity is evident in the HatchHuddle, a monthly all-hands meeting that he initiated to foster alignment and connection across the company. In 2022, Powell instituted a profit-sharing program, fostering a deeper connection between the team and the company's financial success.

Beyond the corporate realm, Powell's commitment to community is evident through his founding of the HatchFutures foundation. The foundation provides hands-on technology training, mentoring, career development, and financial support for educational opportunities to at-risk youth in both the United States and Latin America. Powell's belief in giving back extends to partnering with organizations such as Girls Who Code, Year Up, and Bright Futures, further enhancing the impact of the HatchFutures program.

"The honor of receiving the Nearshore Entrepreneur of the Year award is a testament to the entire HatchWorks team. Their dedication, talent, and hard work have been the driving force behind our success," Powell remarked. "We remain committed to driving innovation, fostering a vibrant work culture, and making a positive impact in our community across the Americas."

The awards were judged by the editorial team at Nearshore Americas, who meticulously evaluated each nominee's contributions to the Nearshore services industry.

HatchWorks is your trusted Digital Acceleration Partner, delivering unique solutions that achieve your desired outcome faster. We combine the expertise of a US software boutique with the affordability and scale of nearshore delivery to design and build your unique solution in your time zone.

